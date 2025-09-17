Kris Boyd: Rangers should appoint Sean Dyche if Russell Martin is sacked to end toxicity around club

The board decided to appoint Russell Martin in the summer, and they're going to back him for as long as they possibly can. But when you look at the fans' reaction over the last few weeks, it's reached a tipping point with them, and I don't see any way back for Martin right now.

You're now looking at a situation where it's going to turn on Chief Executive Officer Patrick Stewart and Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell.

I was at Ibrox on Saturday - it was toxic. But for me, listening to a lot of the Rangers fans, they feel as if the time is already up for Martin.

There are protests on Saturday against Stewart, and it will turn on Thelwell soon as well, so the Rangers fans have definitely had enough.

When you bring a new manager in, you would expect at least a little bounce, and that's what's happened when the last few have arrived at Ibrox, then it's frittered away and there's not been anything to back it up over a period of time.

Martin has failed to get a reaction out of the group and also brought in a lot of new players and failed. So right now, it's not looking good.

I can't see a way back now for Martin. I have never, ever heard a football stadium like it was on Saturday. The fans have had enough.

For them, I think they've already washed their hands with Martin. It will, and it is going to turn on the board now, and they have got huge decisions to make.

I don't think that Stewart has ever been a favourite of the Rangers fans, and they're going to turn on him now as well.

When you look at the damage that's being done on the pitch, but also behind the scenes as well.

Every time I speak to somebody, I hear somebody else is leaving the day-to-day staff. So all is not rosy, not only on the pitch, but off it as well, and something's going to have to give.

Who could replace Martin?

Steven Gerrard's a name that's never gone away.

Frank Lampard's name was another one that was mentioned. I know he's doing some wonderful things at Coventry City, but is that out of the equation now?

The obvious one for me would be Sean Dyche. Kevin Thelwell worked with him in the past, and he seems to have a lot of say in the players that are coming in.

So if that relationship with Dyche is still there, he would be someone that I would maybe look to because he's shown that he can build football clubs up. And right now, Rangers need a strong character that's going to build it not only on the pitch, but off the pitch at the training centre.

It just seems to be so broken, disjointed, and they're going to have to find a way to fix it.

Rangers' transfer model is broken

I think there is something bigger at play here. You take the bench on Saturday, there was over £25m worth of players talent on that bench.

When you're signing Youssef Chermiti for £10m and Oliver Antman for £4m - these guys have got to be playing.

You're bringing in players like Emmanuel Fernandez for £3.5m as a development player, but we keep hearing development and a project at Rangers. It's never going to be that. Rangers have to win, and that's not been the case for a number of years.

If the hierarchy believes that there's going to be a period of time where they can go and not win games of football to allow someone to bed things in and improve players, it's not going to happen. You need to win.

I think the recruitment strikes to me as if Rangers have tried to hit the jackpot with every signing by bringing in youngsters, hopefully they'll do well, and then try and sell them on and run it like that. That can't be the case either.

You look at any successful business, whether it's on the pitch or it's off the pitch, you've got people that are still going to turn up the following year because they won't leave, know the football club and are there on a daily basis.

Celtic have got that in abundance through the spine of their team, like Callum McGregor.

Rangers have so much upheaval all the time. The model right now seems to be broken, and they're going to have to fix it very soon because it is not a pleasant place to be or play football right now.

Rangers is a very difficult environment. You need strong characters. It's a great place when you're winning, but when you're not, it's a very difficult place and I'm not sure that Rangers have the right characters throughout the club to deal with the pressure that's going to come.