Russell Martin: Rangers boss takes squad wild swimming in team-bonding trip after winless start to Scottish Premiership season

Under-pressure Rangers boss Russell Martin took his players wild swimming on Monday, as part of a team-bonding exercise.

The squad went to Loch Lomond, before a hike up Conic Hill, as the Ibrox head coach decided to let his players swap their boots for trunks.

It is understood the exercise was to provide his new-look squad with a change of scenery and allow players to reset after a tough start to the season.

It is sink or swim time for Martin, after Saturday's defeat at home to Hearts left Rangers winless following their opening five Scottish Premiership matches, and 10th in the table, making this the club's worst start to a season in 47 years.

Rangers were also dumped out of the Champions League after losing their play-off tie 9-1 to Club Brugge.

He will be in the dugout on Saturday when Rangers take on Hibernian at Ibrox in their League Cup quarter-final.

However, when Rangers return to league action the following Sunday at Livingston, they could be bottom of the table, with that match live on Sky Sports.

Martin: I will not quit Gers job

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers boss Martin responds to the growing pressure to be sacked after the 2-0 defeat to Hearts at Ibrox, leaving them 10th and winless in the Premiership

Criticism from Rangers fans towards Martin has grown in recent weeks, with large sections of the Ibrox support calling for his sacking.

A banner had been left outside Ibrox after their hammering in Belgium, while more were outside the stadium before their 0-0 draw with Celtic before the international break.

Image: Rangers fans left a banner outside Ibrox after the 6-0 defeat away to Club Brugge, calling for Martin to leave

Rangers fans then continued to call for Martin to be sacked during Saturday's loss against Hearts, with some at times even joining in with the visiting support who chanted 'sacked in the morning'.

However, Sky Sports News reported on Sunday that Martin retains the backing of the club's board and speaking after that defeat, he insisted he would not quit - despite growing pressure.

"You have to fight to get here in the first place, and we'll keep fighting until we're told not to," Martin said.

"I don't think I've ever walked away from anything in my life.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Rangers were beaten 2-0 by Hearts at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership

"I knew coming here wouldn't be easy. The majority didn't want me here in the first place, which is fine, so then you have to try and change that around with results.

"At the minute all they see is the 90 minutes at the end of the week, so I understand the frustration, I'm as frustrated as anyone at the moment but we'll be here and we'll work until I'm told not to. It really is that simple."

Boyd: Terrible, embarrassing, no way back

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd reacts to Rangers losing to Hearts and feels there is no way back for Martin

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd watched the defeat to Hearts at Ibrox and does not think Martin can be backed for much longer if results continue.

"You can cut new managers some slack if you can see a slight improvement game to game, but it's actually going the other way. It's getting worse for Rangers," he said.

"No wins in five, sitting 10th in the league, and it's pretty embarrassing, to say the least.

"A lot of them didn't want Russell Martin in the first place.

"I think you need to allow a new manager to come in and at least bed in his ideas, but if there's no sign of improvement, it's not going to happen and looking at it right now, there's only one thing going to happen.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I don't know if the Rangers hierarchy were at the game today, but once the fans turn, it's virtually impossible to get them back round. They've had enough. A lot of them left their seats early and no wonder, because if I was paying to watch that, I'd have been away as well.

"There's no doubt that players have to shoulder some responsibility, they're the ones once across the white line, but they look devoid of ideas. They've signed [Bojan] Miovski, who, when you go back to his time at Aberdeen, looked like scoring every time that Aberdeen played a game. I think he had probably two touches of the ball today.

"I think it was six new signings in the starting line-up, chopping and changing. Russell Martin doesn't know his strongest XI right now.

"There's been a lot of change. If you can see a slight improvement, you'd maybe stick by it, but right now it's the total opposite. Players just look all over the place."