Scottish Premiership talking points: Rangers and Aberdeen under pressure, did Celtic win ease fan fury? Can Hearts be stopped?

As the pressure mounts at Rangers and Aberdeen, did a dream debut ease the tension at Celtic? Hearts and Hibs, meanwhile, remain intent on being a title threat...

Can Martin turn things around at Rangers?

Rangers are in a desperate state.

It was toxic at Ibrox on Saturday even before half-time. They struggled against a well-organised Hearts side as the fans directed most of their anger towards Russell Martin.

With the side sitting 10th, without a league win this season, they want the head coach to go.

The beleaguered boss had two weeks over the international break to work with his squad, but you could argue they have taken a step back.

He insists the "players we see in training to match are very different", but that will give little comfort to the supporters who were sitting at Ibrox on Saturday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst took Rangers to a European final before he was sacked just one year into the job, Michael Beale was not even given a year. Philippe Clement won their first League Cup for 12 years, but was sent packing 14 months later with the club sitting second.

So would getting rid of Martin be the answer to Rangers' current woes?

He retains the support of the Ibrox board, who will be hoping the squad overhaul over the summer will come to fruition sooner rather than later.

Image: Rangers' Nicolas Raskin was in the stand at Ibrox on Saturday

Nicolas Raskin remains out despite the midfielder scoring for Belgium during the international break.

New centre-half Derek Cornelius and Deadline Day signing Youssef Chermiti started on the bench against Hearts - their introduction after the break came too late to change the course of the game.

Does Martin need more time to work with his new additions?

Hearts and Bloom's bold vision

New shareholder Tony Bloom boldly predicted Hearts could finish second this season and even win the Premiership "within the next 10 years."

They are unbeaten in the Premiership and behind leaders Celtic only on goal difference, with more beginning to believe what Bloom said.

Lawrence Shankland scored the goals, with Claudio Braga and Alexandros Kyziridis continuing to impress since joining the Jambos in the summer.

Image: Hearts' Lawrence Shankland scored a double against Rangers

Hearts were organised, energetic, spirited and structured at Ibrox, everything Rangers were not.

Derek McInnes got his tactics right, identifying a physical weakness in Rangers' and using it to Hearts' advantage.

Will Celtic's dramatic win ease fan tension?

Celtic top the table, but even the most optimistic will not expect a dramatic late win to ease the fans' fury with the Parkhead board.

They staged a late walk-in at Rugby Park in protest at the club's perceived lack of transfer activity during the summer, then watched the late additions prove key against Kilmarnock.

Image: Celtic fans staged a late entry protest at Kilmarnock

It was a less than convincing performance - new Tunisian winger Sebastian Tounekti looked the most threatening while his team-mates showed more lethargy.

Macelo Saracchi, on loan from Boca Juniors, set Daizen Maeda up for his first league goal of the season. Fans will be hoping it is the beginning of a return to form for the Japan international who had asked for a move away from Glasgow.

The arrival of free agent Kelechi Iheanacho was not received well by many, but the former Man City and Leicester striker showed his nerve to silence his doubters, asking to take the late penalty winner.

A series of banners, including 'Sack the Board, Back the Team,' were on display but the full-time scenes did show the players, and Rodgers, will continue to be backed by the Celtic support.

How costly will draws be at Hibs?

Hibernian sit third in the Premiership but, even with a game in hand, they are seven points off the pace and yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Saturday's meeting with Dundee United was high-energy and a joy to watch as David Gray's side came from 3-1 down to take a point in a 3-3 draw.

Gray was understandably delighted to snatch a draw, but even he has to admit that their defensive frailties could cost them this season.

After winning their first league game of the season, it has been three straight draws for the Easter Road club with seven goals conceded for their eight scored.

What's going wrong for Aberdeen

Image: Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen are without a win in the Scottish Premiership this season

Winless, goalless, rock bottom.

That's where Aberdeen find themselves four games into the Premiership season as the high from May's Scottish Cup glory falls fast.

The Dons appear to lack creativity and the ability to take the chances when they did come.

Summer addition Kusini Yengi was dropped after a disappointing start while the signings of Kevin Nisbet, Stuart Armstrong and Jesper Karlsson had brought some expectation that things where about to change at Pittodrie.

Of course it will take time for the new recruits to get up to speed, but the boos rang out at full-time with fears their season could be all but over if things do not change and quickly.