Ref Watch: Rangers suffer 'bad luck' against Hearts, Celtic awarded controversial penalty, Dundee Utd and Dundee red cards analysed
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher looks at Hearts' opener at Ibrox, Rangers' disallowed goal and the penalty given to the visitors; Celtic's spot-kick at Kilmarnock analysed; plus, were red cards to Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj and Dundee's Yan Dhanda correct?
Monday 15 September 2025 12:28, UK
It was an eventful weekend in the Scottish Premiership, with several big decisions by officials being put under the microscope by supporters.
Here, ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher and former footballer Jay Bothroyd give their view as incidents involving Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Celtic, Hearts, Hibernian, Dundee United, Dundee and Motherwell are all discussed on Ref Watch...
Was Celtic's late penalty fair?
INCIDENT: James Forrest's shot deflected off Dominic Thompson and struck the hand of his teammate Lewis Mayo. Referee John Beaton was sent to the monitor for a handball check and gave the penalty.
DERMOT SAYS: "It's extremely harsh. I thought when the referee was sent to the monitor, he wouldn't give it.
"It comes off his team-mate and rebounds up. What they [referees] work to is, if it comes off a part of your own body, or a teammate, and on to your hand, you play on.
"It comes off his team-mate. His arm is always in that position and it's struck him. That's extremely unlucky."
JAY BOTHROYD: "I would have got a red card for arguing with the referee. It is so harsh.
"He has not put his hand out to react and stop it going in. That is a poor, poor decision."
Were decisions in Rangers' defeat to Hearts correct?
INCIDENT: Should Lawrence Shankland's opener for Hearts been ruled out for handball?
DERMOT SAYS: "Rangers had more than their share of bad luck in this game. That is handball. It is not seen by the referee.
"The worst thing happened and that is they scored from it."
JAY BOTHROYD: "I can't understand how the referee hasn't seen that. It is glaring to see.
"If players can see it and appeal for it, why are referees not seeing it. That should never have been a goal."
INCIDENT: Rangers then had a goal disallowed due to a foul on the goalkeeper, with the score 1-0 to Hearts.
JAY BOTHROYD: "We spoke about this after the Arsenal-Man Utd game and it's the same thing, but this time, the goalkeeper got the decision, whereas in the Arsenal game, he didn't. I think the 'keeper has got to be stronger.
"He's allowed to use his hands, he's allowed to jump and use his arms so, really, he can go higher than players that are using their heads.
"He needs to come out, be aggressive and try and punch that.
"It is just a poor decision - that should have been a goal."
INCIDENT: Harry Milne was brought down by Mohamed Diomande for a Hearts penalty. Was it the correct decision to award the spot kick?
DERMOT SAYS: "Tough call, I think. I'm in two minds about this.
"You can't tell from one angle whether he's clipped him. The other angle? Is there contact? But the fact the referee gave it on-field means VAR will stick with it.
"Rangers had a tough afternoon."
JAY BOTHROYD: "Was there contact there? It didn't look like it to me. If there is, it is the slightest bit of contact.
"I don't think that is a penalty."
Should United's Sevelj have been sent off at Hibs?
INCIDENT: To another controversial penalty at Hibernian... Vicko Sevelj sent off following a VAR review after he was deemed to stop a goalscoring opportunity. Was this harsh?
DERMOT SAYS: "I owe the referee and the VAR massive apologies. I hold my hand up. I watched this Saturday and wondered what they'd seen.
"But if you watch, the player actually puts his arm out and stops it going in the net, so he's guilty of stopping a goal, which is a red card offence."
Was Dhanda's red card harsh?
INCIDENT: Dundee's Yan Dhanda was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Lukas Fadinger.
DERMOT SAYS: "Might have been an attempt to win the ball but wasn't a good tackle."
JAY BOTHORYD: "The fact his studs are up, you can't disagree with it. You can't tackle with your studs up."