Hearts: Derek McInnes says Tony Bloom investment and unbeaten Premiership start has made others 'sit up and take notice'

Derek McInnes says it is vital Hearts work hard to remain in the Premiership title race as people "sit up and take notice" of their start to the season.

The Jambos are unbeaten in the league so far with four wins and one draw and sit second in the table behind Celtic on goal difference.

New shareholder Tony Bloom boldly predicted Hearts could finish second this season and even win the Premiership "within the next 10 years."

McInnes, who left Kilmarnock in May to take charge at Tynecastle, believes the Brighton owner's investment and track record have been instrumental to their blistering start.

"Tony's come up and he's shot from the hip really about his intentions for the club, and it's great for everybody to hear that's connected with the club because we're all ambitious, we all want to do well," he told Sky Sports News.

"We all want a successful Hearts. How quickly we can get there remains to be seen, but I think he delivered in his message the confidence that we can get there hopefully as quickly as we can, and there is evidence of that.

"So I think maybe people can sit up and take notice a bit more of that rather than just me saying we've got off to a good start, so I think that's added to it."

Image: Claudio Braga joined Hearts from Norwegian side Aalesunds

Ten new players moved to Gorgie during the transfer window - with Elton Kabangu also making his loan move permanent - and a number have impressed from the start.

On loan defender Stuart Findlay has netted four goals already, but Claudio Braga has arguably been their best addition so far.

The Portuguese forward has scored six goals in all competitions and was instrumental in Hearts' victory at Rangers on Saturday, setting Lawrence Shankland up for his opener at Ibrox.

Image: Lawrence Shankland opted to stay at Hearts, signing a new three-year deal in July

"Just getting that familiarity, it's always your biggest concern when you bring so many players in," the former Aberdeen boss added.

"I think being able to integrate so many from different leagues, different cultures, I think that's important.

"It's not easy winning games in the Premiership, I think you've seen already this season how many draws there have been, and there's those fine margins.

"The fact that we've managed to edge out a few teams with good victories, late victories, three away victories, I think we've shown different ways to win.

Image: Stuart Findlay joined Hearts on loan after spending two seasons at Kilmarnock

"The start is just exactly what you'd have hoped to be honest, through to league, but it is just a start.

"For the new lads coming in, they would have some idea of what the club was like, but I think they'll have seen some of the away crowds celebrating and winning at Ibrox.

"All these types of things are vitally important for the players to grasp that really quickly, so I think the win [at Rangers] on Saturday will do us no harm, but it's only three points, and we've got to try and just maintain that."