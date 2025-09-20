Arne Slot says Liverpool must evolve after Merseyside derby win - why he faces toughest balancing act yet

It is difficult to justifiably level criticism at a side with a perfect Premier League record after five played.

Perhaps the only gripe would be with the number of late goals those games have needed to turn would-be draws into wins. Or maybe the fact those goals arrived at all is grounds for praise.

The truth is, Liverpool have 15 points at the top of the league, the only team with an unblemished record. But how the next period is managed will be a delicate balancing act for Arne Slot, who spoke of the importance of evolution after narrowly beating Everton 2-1 in the derby.

First-half goals from the exceptional Ryan Gravenberch, in a free role, and Hugo Ekitike set the tone for the Reds - the latter has contributed four goals and one assist since his summer switch. And such a complete first half of football, Liverpool's best yet in the league, was probably just about deserving of the result.

Slot called it a "joy to watch", as Mohamed Salah's majestic delivery was matched by the deftness of Gravenberch's finish to open, before Ekitike was dispatching an incisive Gravenberch pass with the calmness and composure expected from a marksman leading the line for the reigning champions.

"This is the evolution of the team. We constantly try to do different things. He takes the spotlight mainly because of the attacking things he does but I see his runs off the ball," Slot said of Gravenberch.

"I see how many times he's there to help out Conor [Bradley] with two-v-one situations, how many sprints he makes."

The midfielder is a key part of the subtle steps Slot speaks of, becoming the youngest player to both score and assist for Liverpool in a Merseyside derby. It was his second strike of the new term having only scored once in 63 league appearances before that.

"He has a bit more freedom," Slot added.

The shift is intentional and positive. He is the most efficient operator in that position of any midfielder in the league currently. But of course there are knock-on effects, as the combination of correct players to fit any given tactical plan becomes more convoluted.

No amount of world-class talent can ever detract from a squad's likeliness of success, but how and when they are used in rotation will need to be a precise science.

Where Florian Wirtz fits in a system that so obviously favours Gravenberch as part of a balanced midfield trio, alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, raises question number one.

Speaking in the week, Sky Sports' Paul Merson gave his thoughts on Liverpool's start: "I'm not convinced yet. There is a lot of work for Slot to do. I don't think this Wirtz one is working. Their midfield three, for me, won them the league last year. They were outstanding."

Image: Florian Wirtz was used as a substitute against Everton

Clearly, the use at No 10 of Wirtz, who is yet to register a goal contribution, would disturb that dynamic. And that is not to say the young German does not have things to offer while he adapts to the intensity and physicality of the league, but does mean Slot must make concessions to accommodate him.

Wirtz made his name as a devilishly clever creator in his homeland, a threat that was displayed more liberally against Atletico Madrid midweek. And yet Liverpool were arguably more open. On Saturday, Everton enjoyed their best spell of the game and generated most xG value after Wirtz's introduction in place of Cody Gakpo.

Image: Hugo Ekitike is proving he can shoulder the burden of Liverpool's leading No 9

"We have to understand that a moment can change the game, no matter how well you play. No matter what you do, always fight in those moments, that's where we can improve a bit," the head coach reflected.

Wirtz can undoubtedly play pass-master in the absence of the departed Trent Alexander-Arnold, so often relied upon to unlock compact defences - just where he fits in Slot's favoured formation, though, is up for debate.

Image: Alexander Isak made his Premier League debut for Liverpool in the derby

Then there is the Ekitike conundrum. On the day £125m-rated Alexander Isak made his league debut at Anfield, it was Ekitike's name being sung by the Kop at the final whistle. He has barely put a foot wrong so far, shrugging off the club's pursuit of Isak by retaining impressive composure and showing elite-level finishing.

Slot's assessment: "Impressed. But I knew what we bought in. Every top team in the Premier League has two No 9s. We have two No 9s of excellent quality, like our competitors have as well."

How long Ekitike retains the staring role is of course at Slot's discretion. While Isak gets up to speed, he is showing he can shoulder the burden. But what happens when two hungry strikers, desperate to play, go head-and-head for a starting shirt? A nice headache to have, but a headache all the same.