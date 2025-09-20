Liverpool 2-1 Everton: Arne Slot's side stay perfect in Premier League after Merseyside derby victory

Liverpool stay perfect in the Premier League after beating Everton 2-1 in a tense Merseyside derby to extend David Moyes' miserable record at Anfield.

Moyes would have been hoping it was 21st time lucky having never won a Premier League match on Liverpool turf, despite trying with four different clubs. His agonising wait goes on.

In a break with recent practice, Liverpool took command of the game early, scoring via an instinctive Ryan Gravenberch effort from Mohamed Salah's majestic delivery in the 10th minute - their earliest home goal since September 2023.

Image: Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring his fourth goal in Liverpool colours

Gravenberch - smartly reinstated alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in a better balanced three-man midfield, at a cost to the benched Florian Wirtz - then turned provider when sliding through Hugo Ekitike for his fourth Liverpool goal since joining in the summer.

Alexander Isak joined the action for the final 20 minutes to mark his league debut but ultimately wasn't needed.

Image: Jack Grealish delivered another inspired display, despite being on the end of defeat

Everton rallied after the break to make the match interesting, halving the deficit via a thumping Idrissa Gueye volley, engineered by an adventurous Jack Grealish - arguably the brightest player on the pitch. The end was fraught and nervy as a result, without Moyes' side possessing the cutting edge needed to unearth a leveller.

Liverpool have now won five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since Arne Slot took charge and go six points clear at the top, ahead of Arsenal's meeting with Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Delicate balancing act for Slot

Analysis by Sky Sports' Laura Hunter at Anfield:

Image: Alexander Isak made his Premier League debut for Liverpool in derby

On the day Alexander Isak made his Premier League bow for Liverpool, it was Hugo Ekitike's name being sung by the Kop at the final whistle.

The Frenchman took his season's tally to four in the derby, dispatching an incisive Gravenberch pass with the calmness and composure expected from a marksman leading the line for the reigning champions. How long he retains that title is at Arne Slot's discretion. "Every top Premier League team has two great No 9s," Slot emphasised post-match.

He, of course, has an embarrassment of riches in the attacking department, and while Isak gets up to speed, Ekitike is showing he can shoulder the burden. He's barely put a foot wrong. Where Florian Wirtz fits in a system that so obviously favours Gravenberch as part of a midfield trio, alongside Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, might pose a quandary too.

Ekitike held the best combined xG and xA value of any player (0.34), with Gravenberch narrowly behind (0.33). The latter also contributed 14 defensive actions to remind of his worth at the opposite end. Nice dilemmas to have, perhaps, but a tricky balancing act for Slot to manage in the weeks ahead.

Player ratings: Liverpool: Alisson (7), Bradley (7), Konate (6), Van Dijk (7), Kerkez (6), Gravenberch (9), Mac Allister (8), Salah (6), Szoboszlai (7), Gakpo (5), Ekitike (8).



Subs: Wirtz (5), Jones (6), Isak (5).



Everton: Pickford (6), Mykolenko (6), Keane (6), Tarkowski (7), O'Brien (6), Garner (6), Grealish (8), Dewsbury-Hall (7), Ndiaye (6), Gueye (7), Beto (5).



Subs: Barry (6), Dibling (n/a), Alcaraz (n/a).



Player of the Match: Ryan Gravenberch

Slot praises Liverpool resolve

Liverpool boss Arne Slot:

"There was tension late on. We needed mentality again today. We always knew how difficult a game this would be, let alone if you have proper preparation time, but we have played a third game in less than seven days.

"We knew the second half could be very tough. This was the most intense of the three games, we knew this before. You can see how well we play if we're fresh, you see that in the first 45 minutes, it was unbelievable, a joy to watch. We ran a bit out of energy but not out of mentality.

"This is the reason why we need a big squad. Again, they all showed up, really good."

Moyes: Poor first half cost us

Everton boss David Moyes:

"We made it really difficult by our first-half performance. Liverpool were really clinical, their first goal was technically excellent. We just lacked a bit. Our second-half performance was more like what I wanted from the start.

"This was Liverpool's third game in six days, I'm aware of that. We had an opportunity to catch them with a bit of fatigue, and we didn't. I'll look where we should have done something different. We gave ourselves a task too far by going two down."

Speaking about Jack Grealish's impact, he added: "Jack was a threat throughout the game. I thought we were a threat. It was a really nicely worked goal and we were moving the ball out to him more in the second half, but we couldn't quite build enough energy to equalise."