Europa League: Will Celtic and Rangers ease pressure by impressing on European stage?

After Champions League disasters and fan protests, both sides of the Old Firm are looking for Europa League progression.

Celtic and Rangers get their league-phase campaigns under way this week, with so much at stake at both clubs.

The Hoops supporters remain frustrated with the club's board and their perceived failure to spend in the summer, with many believing not adding enough to the squad played a part in their play-off exit to Kairat Almaty.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has defended under-fire Rangers head coach Russell Martin amid criticism from fans, pundits and former Ibrox staff

The fans' backing of the players has not faltered during their unbeaten domestic start, but there is no doubt they want to see a Celtic team that can challenge in Europe, starting with a result away to Red Star Belgrade.

Rangers supporters have turned their anger on Russell Martin and chief executive Patrick Stewart after the club's worst start to a season since 1978, but would following up their League Cup quarter-final win with a home victory against Genk ease some of the pressure on the head coach?

Will Celtic challenge after Champions League failure?

Image: Rodgers' Celtic side are unbeaten domestically this season

Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his belief that Celtic "belong in the Champions League" but their failure to even score against a team from Kazakhstan means, for the first time in four seasons, it is the Europa League for the Hoops.

Celtic will face Roma, Braga, Sturm Graz and Utrecht at home, with away trips to Feyenoord, Red Star, Midtjylland and Bologna as they take part in the competition under the new format for the first time.

Image: Celtic failed to score in 210 minutes against Kairat Almaty

The Hoops are unbeaten domestically, but their struggle against Kairat and some unconvincing performances in the Premiership left the support questioning the board's desire to build a side that can be successful outside Scotland.

Kelechi Iheanacho's late winner at Kilmarnock and a strong display against Partick Thistle to progress to the League Cup semi-finals has restored some hope after their struggling goalless draw with Rangers at the end of last month.

What those results will not have done is ease the pressure on the club's hierarchy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rodgers was delighted with the backing the team had as they beat Partick Thistle in the League Cup amid more fan protests against the club's board

While chief executive Michael Nicholson has said they "take responsibility" for their failing to reach the Champions League, the Hoops support want change at the top.

There was a late-entry protest at Rugby Park, more banners and a delayed kick-off at Firhill with many choosing not to buy the club's European ticket package for their home games.

The atmosphere inside Parkhead on a European night is usually something special, but it could be a very different experience this season if many do indeed stay away.

Would a strong Europa start ease pressure on Martin?

Image: Nicolas Raskin scored on his return for Rangers after a fallout with Martin

After an impressive victory against Panathinaikos in his first competitive game as Rangers boss, it has mainly been downhill for Martin.

They have yet to win a Premiership game this season and a 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in their Champions League play-off has many fans already saying he is not the head coach they need.

Rangers will face Genk, Roma, Braga and Ludogorets at home with trips to Porto, Ferencvaros, Sturm Graz and Brann as they look to at least match last year's quarter-final achievement.

Image: Rangers fans protested ahead of Saturday's League Cup quarter-final against Hibs

The Ibrox faithful protested outside Ibrox on Saturday, telling Martin his time was up before watching the side beat Hibs 2-0 to set up an Old Firm League Cup semi-final against Celtic.

It was a result that takes them two wins away from claiming silverware, but probably did not ease any pressure; it is just that none was added.

Rangers in Europe 2024/25: Europa League quarter-finals

2023/24: Europa League last 16

2022/23: Champions League group stage

2021/22: Europa League final

2020/21: Europa League last 16

2019/20: Europa League last 16

The Europa League has been Rangers' salvation during domestic woes over the last few seasons, but would a strong start against Genk see Martin start to win the fans back over?

Failure to challenge their Glasgow rivals hurts Old Firm fans, a lot. Remember Giovanni van Bronckhorst was sacked for poor domestic results just months after leading them to the Europa League final.