Russell Martin: Under-fire Rangers boss defended by Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers as he calls on previous regime to show respect
Brendan Rodgers has defended the Rangers' head coach, believing he will emerge stronger; the Celtic manager revealed his criticism-free team-bonding exercise; the Hoops are away to Partick Thistle in the League Cup on Sunday
Friday 19 September 2025 15:34, UK
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has defended his under-fire Rangers counterpart Russell Martin and called on some ex-Ibrox management to show "respect".
Martin is yet to win a Premiership game this season, with protests planned at Ibrox on Saturday calling for him and chief executive Patrick Stewart to be sacked.
Barry Ferguson, Neil McCann and Billy Dodds have all returned to media work after they took interim charge at Ibrox last season, with all three giving their opinion on the club's start under the new boss.
Rodgers has issues with what they have said, given they were in his position just a few months ago.
"I have some issues around the moral aspect when I see people commenting on how he's doing and not that long ago, they were stood in his shoes or sat on the bench," he said ahead of Celtic's League Cup quarter-final against Partick Thistle on Sunday.
"So I don't like that when I see a manager being pulled up on certain parts of the game, certain tactics of the game that not so long ago, other people couldn't work that out either.
"I'm always aware and I look to see what other managers will be saying, what people who've been in that position, who should know better.
"And some will say 'well, I've got to comment'. But you've walked in the shoes. There's nobody, unless you've been in the shoes of a manager of a club, do you really understand what that person's going through.
"If you have been in that position, then you should respect that. You know how tough it is, you know how challenging it is.
"I've always found that interesting when managers who are currently in a job that are taking a bit of stick from people who weren't that long ago in the job and found it challenging."
One criticism of Martin has been his decision to take his players to Loch Lomond following their defeat to Hearts for wild swimming and a hill walk.
Rodgers pointed out he did something similar at Celtic with no backlash.
"Every team does that. Like anything in life, it's timing. If Russell does that and they had won a few games, everyone would be saying 'what a great idea'.
"We had a team building exercise during the week with the players and the partners, wives and girlfriends, and it was really nice.
"Thankfully, you guys didn't get to hear about it.
"I see the scrutiny that's that's on Russell and whatever happens for him, he will be better for it."