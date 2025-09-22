Ballon d'Or 2025: Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati win top prizes as Sarina Wiegman lands award for best coach

Ousmane Dembele and Aitana Bonmati were crowned the best men's and women's player in the world at the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

Dembele, the Paris Saint-Germain and France forward, took the men's prize after leading his club to a treble-winning season and their first Champions League success. Barcelona's Lamine Yamal,18, was runner-up after being voted the best young player.

A tearful Dembele collected the prize in Paris in front of a partisan crowd that chanted his name. If not for injury, he would have been playing for PSG in Marseille in a rearranged league fixture.

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Bonmati becomes the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or for three consecutive years. Lionel Messi and Michel Platini are the only men to have achieved that feat.

Image: The women's Ballon d'Or has been won by a Spanish Barcelona for five years in a row

"It's incredible this feeling. I never thought when I was a kid that I could achieve this because I didn't think women's football can exist," Bonmati said.

"I had idols like Andres Iniesta and Xavi and when I was a kid I only saw them on TV. It's incredible to be here and make history.

"But all of these trophies are because of collective work. We had a difficult season because we won some trophies, but we also lost some to amazing footballers."

Arsenal and England's Alessia Russo got the better of Bonmati in the Champions League and Euros finals, but finished third in the women's rankings. Her club-mate, Mariona Caldentey of Spain, came second.

Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman was named best women's coach after England's triumph over Spain in Switzerland, while PSG boss Luis Enrique picked up the men's Johan Cruyff award.

Image: Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman accepts her award for best women's coach

Image: Hannah Hampton picked up the first women's Yachin trophy - brought in after six years of the men's award

England and Chelsea's Hannah Hampton won the inaugural award for best women's goalkeeper, with Man City's Gianluigi Donnarumma picking up the seventh edition of the men's prize for his season with PSG.

Former Lionesses keeper Mary Earps was on stage presenting the award to Hampton, who took her spot as England's No 1 ahead of the Euros, prompting her to retire from international football five weeks before the tournament.

Arsenal and PSG won the awards for women's and men's club of the year after their Champions League successes.

Viktor Gyokeres' 63 goals for Sporting and Sweden last season earned him the men's Gerd Muller Trophy. Barcelona and Poland's Ewa Pajor, scorer of 48 goals, scooped the women's award.

Image: Viktor Gyokeres won the men's Gerd Muller Award for most goals for club and country

Final men's Ballon d'Or rankings

Last five men's Ballon d'Or winners 2025: Ousmane Dembele - PSG, France

2024: Rodri - Man City, Spain

2023: Lionel Messi - PSG/Inter Miami, Argentina

2022: Karim Benzema - Real Madrid, France

2021: Lionel Messi - Barcelona/PSG, Argentina

1: Ousmane Dembélé - PSG, France

2: Lamine Yamal - Barcelona, Spain

3: Vitinha - PSG, Portugal

4: Mohamed Salah - Liverpool, Egypt

5: Raphinha - Barcelona, Brazil

6: Achraf Hakimi - PSG, Morocco

7: Kylian Mbappé - Real Madrid, France

8: Cole Palmer - Chelsea, England

9: Gianluigi Donnarumma - PSG/Manchester City, Italy

10: Nuno Mendes - PSG, Portugal

11: Pedri - Barcelona, Spain

12: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - PSG/Napoli, Georgia

13: Harry Kane - Bayern Munich, England

14: Désiré Doué - PSG, France

15: Viktor Gyökeres - Sporting/Arsenal, Sweden

16: Vinícius Júnior - Real Madrid, Brazil

17: Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona, Poland

18: Scott McTominay - Napoli, Scotland

19: João Neves - PSG, Portugal

20: Lautaro Martínez - Inter, Argentina

21: Serhou Guirassy - Borussia Dortmund, Guinea

22: Alexis Mac Allister - Liverpool, Argentina

23: Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid, England

24: Fabián Ruiz - PSG, Spain

25: Denzel Dumfries - Inter, Netherlands

26: Erling Haaland - Manchester City, Norway

27: Declan Rice - Arsenal, England

28: Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool, Netherlands

29: Florian Wirtz - Liverpool/Bayer Leverkusen, Germany

30: Michael Olise - Bayern Munich, France

Final women's Ballon d'Or rankings

Last five women's Ballon d'Or winners 2025: Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona, Spain

2024: Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona, Spain

2023: Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona, Spain

2022: Alexia Putellas - Barcelona, Spain

2021: Alexia Putellas - Barcelona, Spain

1: Aitana Bonmatí - Barcelona, Spain

2: Mariona Caldentey - Arsenal, Spain

3: Alessia Russo - Arsenal, England

4: Alexia Putellas - Barcelona, Spain

5: Chloe Kelly - Manchester City/Arsenal, England

6: Patri Guijarro - Barcelona, Spain

7: Leah Williamson - Arsenal, England

8: Ewa Pajor - Barcelona, Poland

9: Lucy Bronze - Chelsea, England

10: Hannah Hampton - Chelsea, England

11: Clàudia Pina - Barcelona, Spain

12: Marta - Orlando Pride, Brazil

13: Caroline Graham Hansen - Barcelona, Norway

14: Barbra Banda - Orlando Pride, Zambia

15: Sandy Baltimore - Chelsea, France

16: Cristiana Girelli - Juventus, Italy

17: Temwa Chawinga - Kansas City Current, Malawi

18: Melchie Dumornay - Lyon, Haiti

19: Klara Bühl - Bayern Munich, Germany

20: Pernille Harder - Bayern Munich, Denmark

21: Amanda Gutierres - Palmeiras, Brazil

22: Esther González - Barcelona, Spain

23: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd - Chelsea, Sweden

24: Sofia Cantore - Juventus/Washington Spirit, Italy

25: Emily Fox - Arsenal, USA

26: Lindsey Heaps - Lyon, USA

27: Frida Maanum - Arsenal, Norway

28: Clara Mateo - Paris FC, France

29: Steph Catley - Arsenal, Australia

30: Caroline Weir - Real Madrid, Scotland