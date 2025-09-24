Marcus Rashford: Talks between Barcelona and Man Utd over permanent deal for England international to wait until summer

Barcelona are pleased with the progress of loanee Marcus Rashford but they remain unlikely to discuss a permanent move for the England international until next summer.

Despite still having three years left on his current deal with Manchester United, Rashford currently looks unlikely to have any future at Old Trafford and is focused on making the best impact he can at Barcelona - a club he has long dreamed of playing for.

Barca are delighted with the progress of Rashford and are said to be very enthusiastic about how he is settling into the club and the city. They are also pleased with how he has already endeared himself to the players, staff and fans at the Nou Camp, despite a reprimand for being two minutes late for a recent meeting by head coach Hansi Flick.

On the pitch, he is also delivering. The 27-year-old has two goals and two assists in his last three games.

It remains far too early for Barcelona to discuss the potential of signing him on a permanent basis - but there is no gap in valuation with Manchester United over what that would cost, contrary to reports earlier this week.

That is because the loan agreement contains an option to buy him for an agreed fee of £26.2m (€30m) and - with his further progress on and off the field and the club's long-term financial parameters still to consider - triggering that option is not something Barcelona are expected to discuss until the end of the campaign.

Also to consider for Barcelona is the long-term future of striker Robert Lewandowski, who turned 37 last month and sees his current deal expire at the end of the season.

Rashford's ability to play as a No 9 may come into the Barca bosses' thinking when they consider whether to extend Lewandowski's deal or look to sign a new permanent centre-forward instead.

Another key issue is Rashford's wages, which Barca are currently covering entirely - making him one of the highest paid players in Spain.

Barca have had to pull financial levers elsewhere in the club in order to register new signings in recent seasons, so paying the permanent option fee and continuing to pay his salary demands is something that will have to come into their long-term financial planning and be subject to LaLiga's spending cap.

Rashford keen to extend Barca stay

Rashford said last week that he wants to play for Barca for "as many [seasons] as possible" and "we will see" when it comes to a permanent move. "I have to focus on trying to do my job and trying to help the team in whichever way I can," he added.

It will depend on how Rashford performs for the full course of the season, although he has already made a big impact with his two goals against Newcastle in the Champions League and an assist in the thrashing of Valencia.

He is also yet to feel the full support of the Nou Camp because of delays to ongoing refurbishment work at the stadium.

Flick's reprimand for him being late, which was being dropped to the bench, is standard fare under the German's rules and considered water-under-the-bridge at the club. The likes of Raphinha have also had the same treatment for slack punctuality.