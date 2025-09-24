Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Newcastle vs Tottenham, Arsenal vs Brighton, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Chelsea vs Wolves among ties

Holders Newcastle will host Tottenham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as one of four all-Premier League ties.

Elsewhere, Arsenal will host Brighton, Liverpool take on Crystal Palace and Chelsea travel to Wolves.

For the first time, three Welsh teams have reached the fourth round and two will play each other as Wrexham host Cardiff. Championship side Swansea will welcome Manchester City.

Brentford will travel to Blundell Park to take on League Two Grimsby, who downed Manchester United in the second round, while Wycombe welcome Fulham.

Carabao Cup fourth round matches in full

Matches to be played on w/c 27 October:

Arsenal v Brighton

Grimbsy v Brentford

Swansea v Man City

Newcastle v Tottenham

Wrexham v Cardiff

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wycombe v Fulham

Third round highlights

