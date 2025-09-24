Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Newcastle vs Tottenham, Arsenal vs Brighton, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Chelsea vs Wolves among ties
Four all-Premier League ties as Newcastle take on Spurs, Arsenal host Brighton, Liverpool face Palace and Wolves welcome Chelsea; three Welsh teams have reached the fourth round for first time; Round Four ties will take place during the week commencing October 27
Wednesday 24 September 2025 22:43, UK
Holders Newcastle will host Tottenham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as one of four all-Premier League ties.
Elsewhere, Arsenal will host Brighton, Liverpool take on Crystal Palace and Chelsea travel to Wolves.
For the first time, three Welsh teams have reached the fourth round and two will play each other as Wrexham host Cardiff. Championship side Swansea will welcome Manchester City.
Brentford will travel to Blundell Park to take on League Two Grimsby, who downed Manchester United in the second round, while Wycombe welcome Fulham.
Carabao Cup fourth round matches in full
Matches to be played on w/c 27 October:
Arsenal v Brighton
Grimbsy v Brentford
Swansea v Man City
Newcastle v Tottenham
Wrexham v Cardiff
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Chelsea
Wycombe v Fulham