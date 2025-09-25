Blackburn vs Ipswich to be replayed - despite hosts leading 10-man visitors in 80th minute before abandonment

Blackburn vs Ipswich will be replayed in full after Saturday's Championship match at Ewood Park was abandoned in the 80th minute due to heavy rain.

Ipswich had been reduced to 10 men due to Jacob Greaves' red card when referee Steve Martin temporarily suspended the match due to heavy rain at Ewood Park with 10 minutes of normal time remaining. After a short delay, it was called off altogether due to the state of the pitch.

Both clubs were consulted over their views ahead of the EFL's decision, with Blackburn boss Valerien Ismael saying his side had "the right to want the three points".

Ismael also went on to dispute that he was consulted over the abandonment at the time. After submissions were received by both camps on Wednesday, the EFL has now ruled the entire fixture must be replayed in full.

Blackburn have since said they are "very disappointed" with the league body's decision, and have said they are "considering all options" including a potential appeal against the move.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The EFL could have decided Saturday's game counted as a completed match, or started the re-arranged game in the 80th minute - the same time the original fixture was called off.

Blackburn wrote: "Holding both a scoreline and numerical advantage, and with just 10 minutes of normal time remaining, Rovers were on course to record a third Championship victory in four games.

"Whilst Blackburn Rovers respects the processes undertaken by the EFL and acknowledges the complexities involved, the club is extremely disappointed by the outcome, which fails to take into account the significant advantages Rovers held at the time of abandonment.

"Blackburn Rovers is committed to upholding the integrity of the competition, however we strongly feel that the decision to replay the entire fixture does not accurately reflect the circumstances on the day.

"The club is now seeking further clarity from the EFL and will consider all options, including the right to appeal the decision, and will make no further comment on the matter at this stage."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Ref Watch panel discuss what should happen next with Blackburn's match with Ipswich after it was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch, despite Rovers leading 1-0 in the 80th minute

In their initial statement, the EFL said they recognised the "incredibly difficult decision" made and added they would consult clubs around amending the existing rules on abandonments in future.

They wrote: "The board [of the EFL] comprehensively considered all options available in accordance with the regulations alongside representations made by both clubs.

"It was ultimately decided by a majority that the fixture should be replayed in full. The decision follows recent precedents relating to abandoned fixtures and is intended to uphold the integrity of the league competition which should, wherever possible, be based on a complete set of fixtures played to a conclusion on the day.

"The board recognised that this was an incredibly difficult decision and agreed to consult clubs on the best approach to the development of new guidance to be considered in the event of a match abandonment."

Speaking on this week's Ref Watch on Monday, former England striker Jay Bothroyd said it would be unfair on Blackburn to force the entire match to be replayed, given the advantageous position they found themselves in at the time.

"It's really harsh if the full game has to be replayed," he told Sky Sports News. "It should be replayed with the amount of time left.

"There was a numerical advantage, it was 1-0 - and it would be really harsh. It's only been 10 minutes, it was probably like that for five or 10 minutes before he stopped the game."