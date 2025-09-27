Premier League predictions and best bets: Newcastle to rattle Arsenal and Mikel Arteta at St James' Park again

Our football betting expert and top tipster Jones Knows provides his insight across the Premier League, sharing his best bets and predictions.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

This is the last fixture Mikel Arteta needs right now.

A trip that's rapidly becoming one of the most emotionally charged and physically demanding fixtures in the Premier League calendar and one where Arsenal have history of succumbing to the atmosphere.

Arsenal are favourites with the markets here at Evens with Sky Bet. But should they be? I'm not having it. Not when Newcastle are in this kind of mood at home as the underdog.

There's something about Newcastle that rattles Arteta's Arsenal. The Gunners have lost four of their last five games in all competitions at St James' Park, including both visits last season. They have failed to score in all four defeats.

Arteta teams love rhythm and structure and the Newcastle midfield don't give you that. They break your passing lanes, slow down your build-up and make it a scrap. They don't just play the occasion, they use it as a weapon. And in front of the Geordie faithful, Newcastle look a savvy bet on the draw no bet market at 6/4 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0

Aston Villa vs Fulham, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Sander Berge to be carded at 3/1 with Sky Bet is simply too big for a player who's being thrust into the midfield furnace against one of the most skilled card-drawing teams in the Premier League.

Aston Villa's engine room of Morgan Rogers and John McGinn - with the occasional Ollie Watkins thrown in from further forward - isn't just technically sharp, it's a card magnet's dream. They rotate positions, carry the ball with purpose and are constantly engaging the opposition.

In Villa's last 14 Premier League games an opposition centre-midfielder has been carded in 12 of those matches with 16 carded in total. Fulham have history of cards in this fixture too, having been shown 20 yellows in the past five meetings, with Berge one of those players cautioned last time.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Everton vs West Ham United, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Since swapping the somewhat clockwork football of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for the freedom given to him at Everton, Jack Grealish looks like Jack Grealish again.

His take-ons per 90 has rocketed from 3.7 per game at City from the past two seasons to 9.1 per 90 in the Everton blue. Grealish's time at City wasn't wasted of course, he won trophies, created history and matured. But he wasn't the maverick that made him box office.

Well, the maverick inside is being unleashed by David Moyes and Grealish is the most creative player in the Premier League as a result. Grealish has four assists, creating 2.9 chances per 90 from open play - no player to have played 200 minutes or more has a higher per-90 figure from that metric. He is 11/4 with Sky Bet to bag another assist in what should be a routine home win.

This prediction was made before Graham Potter's sacking.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

