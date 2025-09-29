Jamie Carragher says Ruben Amorim at Man Utd is a disaster for him and the club - shake hands and move on

Jamie Carragher has described Ruben Amorim's time at Manchester United as a disaster for both the club and the manager, urging everyone to shake hands and move on, claiming that another coach could take this group of players into Europe.

Carragher on Amorim...

A disaster | It could not have gone worse

The quicker they make a decision the better

Competent manager gets them in Europe

Results under Amorim are just beyond belief

Everyone should shake hands and move on

Speaking on Monday Night Football following United's 3-1 defeat to Brentford that leaves them 14th in the Premier League table and with only 34 points from his 33 games in charge, Carragher was asked why it was that the Portuguese coach is still in position.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Brentford's match against Manchester United in the Premier League

"I think he is still in a job because I think the powers that be at Manchester United have made that many mistakes so far with the decisions they have made on and off the pitch that they do not want to admit right now that they have made another.

"This has been a disaster for Manchester United but also for Ruben Amorim. What he did at Sporting Lisbon was fantastic. He looked like the next big thing as a manager. But bringing a manager like that in with the system he plays I don't think ever suited a club like Manchester United with the traditions at Manchester United.

"The quicker they make the decision on the manager the better for everybody because like I said it has been a disaster for the club and the manager. We are just waiting for the inevitable, unfortunately, because you don't want people to lose their jobs. But this has to end as quickly as possible.

'His baby is his system'

"I have never been a big one for saying he has to change his system. A lot of managers speak and say the system might change but my style does not. His baby is his system. It is like asking Jurgen Klopp not to press or Pep Guardiola not to play short passes through the middle of the pitch. This is what he is.

"This is on Omar Berrada or Jason Wilcox or Jim Ratcliffe. They brought him in. They knew that when they brought him in.

"The problem for Ruben Amorim is that every other Premier League manager would look at it and say, 'I could do a better job than that.'"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville gives a scathing assessment of Manchester United's current woes

'Competent manager gets team into Europe'

United brought in £200m worth of attacking talent in the summer in the form of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, but Carragher believes that the United squad could still be fashioned into a team - under a manager with a different system.

"The only positive for Manchester United is that they have not gone all in on his system," Carragher explained on Monday Night Football. "They have gone all in in terms of giving him money to spend but they have not bought lots of centre-backs and lots of wing-backs."

He continued: "The players they have brought in could easily be flipped into a back four with Bruno Fernandes as a No 10, Mbeumo on the right wing, Cunha on the left, Sesko up front and I think a competent Manchester United manager could get that team into the European places or certainly be fighting for them.

"It could not have gone any worse and I feel for him. He is a young manager and he has had a great start to his career, what he did at Sporting Lisbon was really special. But those results for a club of that stature are just beyond belief.

"You don't want to see anybody lose their job but I think it would just be better for everyone if they just shake hands and move on."