Ruben Amorim future: Man Utd staying patient with head coach as outside pressure builds after poor results

Another defeat for Manchester United, more inevitable and raucous debate about whether Ruben Amorim is the right man for the job.

The noise from outside the club is growing, but within the Old Trafford halls of power, the United bosses remain steadfastly patient with the Portuguese head coach. Albeit with mounting frustration on all sides at the team's inconsistency.

Amorim himself has repeated his assertion that he is not concerned about the possibility of being sacked, but he knows results have to improve significantly - and quickly - if he is to stay in the job.

Sky Sports News understands Amorim retains the backing of United's minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is desperate to give his first managerial appointment a full season to prove himself, with his own players, after more than £200m was spent in the summer transfer window.

Despite reports to the contrary, sources are adamant the bosses are not lining up a list of replacements. The club, under its new INEOS stewardship, is determined to take a long-term view in all the decisions it takes - about player recruitment, facilities and the coaching staff - and so will not make any knee-jerk reaction to individual defeats.

The trouble for Amorim is that results have been persistently poor since he took over, and the optimism-inducing win over Chelsea has been followed up with a chastening 3-1 defeat against Brentford. United have taken 34 points from his 33 games in charge, and have yet to muster back-to-back wins in his 11 months at the helm.

United are not actively looking for their next manager. Nevertheless, every football club has contingency plans in place should they lose the head coach, in whatever circumstances, and it would be naive to think United will not have specific targets in mind if, for example, Amorim chose to resign.

He said in August following the Carabao Cup humiliation at the hands of Grimsby Town that "sometimes I want to quit". But he also said at the time "sometimes I want to stay for 20 years".

At Old Trafford and Carrington, there are no murmurings for managerial change. But ultimately, it comes down to the decision of one man: Sir Jim. And his current levels of patience will not sustain indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the club legends are lining up to voice their dismay - Wayne Rooney says he has "no faith" that Amorim can turn things around. Gary Neville says for the first time, he is worried the players are "really doubting the system".

Crystal Palace are proving that Amorim's chosen formation can be successful. Oliver Glasner has used a consistent 3-4-2-1 shape, and has delivered the FA Cup and Community Shield already, with this team having just beaten the champions.

Palace's achievements are an example of how it could work for United, but also a reminder of how poorly the team is doing by comparison. Palace are flying high in third spot in the Premier League. United are 14th.

It is still very early in the season, we are only six league matches in. But Amorim desperately needs his system to start paying dividends. And there is growing doubt about some of his decision-making.

Against Brentford when United were chasing the game, the head coach changed his back five, in either personnel or position, six times. Mason Mount only came on in the 81st minute, but he played two different positions in what was left of the match - No 10 and left wing-back - a move that Neville called "unforgivable".

No timescale has been set for Amorim to get it right. There is no deadline in terms of games, or set target in terms of wins. And yet there is a growing sense that United's next game - Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday - has the feeling of being a must-win for the home side.

With the international break straight afterwards and a two-week gap in club football, if that one were to end badly, then the clamour for Amorim's removal would only grow, and Ratcliffe's determination to stick with his man would be severely tested.

Man Utd's mental block pre-dates Amorim

Sky Sports News reporter Danyal Khan:

Ruben Amorim is incredibly honest but also accurate when he reflects on and analyses his Manchester United side before and after games.

So with the lack of European and Carabao Cup football, it is truly puzzling why United aren't able to address those flaws and show consistency with a full week to prepare on the training ground.

Even more so, after they showed such grit and determination to beat Chelsea the weekend before only for it to evaporate at Brentford.

The struggle for momentum pre-dates Amorim. United have not won back-to-back Premier League games in the same season since May 2024.

The mental block in the squad is a problem he has inherited and one he continues to try to address.

He has spoken about how he hoped the arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo would alleviate that burden. But, despite some positive moments, it seems those old scars remain.

Amorim has not yet shown the body of work at United that shows the required consistency is on the way. He would be the first to acknowledge that.

Since his appointment, Amorim has picked up only 34 points in 33 Premier League games, a truly staggering statistic that nobody can hide from.

One wonders how long the United leadership will allow this form to continue when you consider Amorim's predecessor, Erik ten Hag, was only given nine games last season before he was sacked.