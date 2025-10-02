World Cup 2026: Kick-off times could move to after midnight UK time to avoid the extreme heat in USA, Mexico and Canada

FIFA is considering moving some kick-off times for next summer's World Cup to the early hours of the morning UK time in an attempt to avoid the extreme heat in North America that affected the recent Club World Cup.

The World Cup will be held across the USA, Canada and Mexico with kick-off times expected to be 5pm, 8pm, 11pm and 2am (all BST) in a similar pattern to what was seen at the Club World Cup earlier this year.

The 5pm and 8pm kick-offs suited European broadcasters but caused issues for players, with these games often taking place in the peak of the American summer. The 5pm kick-off would be at midday on the US east coast, while the 8pm kick-off time would be at midday on the west coast.

UK viewers could now be face some extremely late nights, with president of CONCACAF Victor Montagliani insisting the intense summer heat would be taken into consideration when scheduling games.

Image: Chelsea's Tosin gets help with the extreme heat at the Club World Cup

There were numerous complaints from players and clubs at last summer's Club World Cup.

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez reported dizziness while playing and Paris St-Germain manager Luis Enrique wasn't happy about his team having to play in near 40 degree heat in a game that started in Los Angeles at midday.

Image: Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez complained of dizziness whilst playing at the Club World Cup

Montagliani said FIFA would "learn" from the experience of players and spectators at the Club World Cup.

Venues such as Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles have the option of being under cover and air-conditioned, allowing for afternoon kick-off times, but Montagliani says it is a difficult balancing act.

Speaking at the Leaders Sports Business Conference, he said: "We're in conversations daily with the European broadcasters in terms of what stadiums you can play in at 3pm - the likes of Atlanta, for instance.

Image: There were delays due to severe weather in Chelsea's match with Benfica at the Club World Cup

"Obviously what we're trying to do, once the schedule does come out after the draw in December, is our best to ensure that all that's taken into consideration.

"Now, will there be every game that'll be absolutely perfect kick-off time from a TV perspective?

"I don't know, because there's a lot of games, but that's all taken into consideration."

Trump told 'FIFA makes those decisions' amid World Cup cities uncertainty

Image: FIFA boss Gianni Infantino appeared to try to encourage USA President Donald Trump to step away so Chelsea could lift the trophy...

Montagliani wouldn't be drawn on the recent threat by US president Donald Trump to move some of the games away from cities he deemed to be "unsafe".

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has developed a close bond with Trump, however, Montagliani insisted decisions on which cities would stage games remained a matter for FIFA.

"If I have to react every time a politician makes a statement, whether it's a president, or senator, or congressman, or even in my country, or even in Mexico, then I wouldn't be doing my job," he said.

"The reality is we're focused on the 16 venues.

"It's FIFA's tournament. They make the decisions. It's their jurisdiction. With all due respect to current world leaders, football is bigger than them."

Montagliani also reiterated his opposition to expanding the World Cup to 64 teams for the centenary tournament in 2030, an idea which has been proposed by the South American confederation.

However, he seemed more enthusiastic about the possibility of expanding the Club World Cup - next due to be played in 2029 - from 32 teams to 48.

"I don't see the argument for 64 teams. It's not just us, but UEFA and Asia who are opposed to that," he said.

"But the Club World Cup was a massive success. We need to work out what's feasible, (what) changes we need to make about the number of teams and the caps on each country we had for this year."

When is the 2026 World Cup draw?

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place in Washington on December 5.

President Trump will join FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the John F Kennedy Center - a performing arts venue where Trump is chairman - to decide the group stage fixtures.

Announcing the draw venue at the White House in August, Trump said the World Cup was "the biggest event in sports", while Infantino declared the 104 matches would be like "104 Super Bowls".

The draw will take place from 12pm local time (5pm UK time).

Who has qualified for the 2026 World Cup? Host nations



USA, Canada and Mexico.



Asia



Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, South Korea and Uzbekistan.



Oceania



New Zealand



South America Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay.



Africa



Morocco and Tunisia



Europe



To be confirmed.

World Cup 2026 match schedule

The full fixture list with group games and kick-off times will be available after the draw but FIFA has already announced key dates and confirmed that the opening match will be held in Mexico City.

The final will take place at the New York New Jersey (MetLife) Stadium - home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Group stage: June 11-27

Round of 32: June 28 to July 3

Round of 16: July 4-7

Quarter-finals: July 9-11

Semi-finals: July 14-15

Third-place play-off ('Bronze final'): July 18

Final: July 19