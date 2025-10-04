Martin Odegaard left with knee in a brace and Declan Rice also hurt as Arsenal struck by more injuries in West Ham win

Martin Odegaard was left with his knee in a brace and Declan Rice was forced off with a back injury as Arsenal's injury problems intensified during their 2-0 win over West Ham.

The Gunners went top of the Premier League thanks to Rice's opener and a Bukayo Saka penalty at the Emirates Stadium but the win came at a cost as Odegaard and Rice had to be withdrawn.

Odegaard, who had only recently returned from a shoulder problem, lasted just half an hour, becoming the first player in Premier League history to be substituted before half-time in three consecutive starts when he was replaced by Martin Zubimendi following a collision with Crysencio Summerville.

"He had a clash knee-to-knee and immediately he was uncomfortable," said Arteta in his press conference.

"I just spoke to him and he's not positive about it. He's got a brace on. We'll have to wait and see from the doctors."

Arteta was similarly downbeat about Rice, who was clutching his back when he made way for Mikel Merino in the 79th minute having opened the scoring with his first goal of the campaign.

"He's not alright because he asked me to come off, so that's a shame," said Arteta.

"He had a pain in his back and he could not carry on, which is something very unusual for Declan, so we'll have to assess him and see how he is."

Arsenal's lengthy injury list

It remains to be seen whether Odegaard and Rice will be able to report for international duty with Norway and England respectively but their injuries are just the latest to affect Arsenal this season.

The Gunners are already without Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Piero Hincapie and Gabriel Jesus, while William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Christian Norgaard have also had spells out.

Arsenal have suffered at least one injury in all but one of their seven Premier League games so far this season.

Odegaard's injury is particularly frustrating following impressive displays against Newcastle and Olympiakos. The 26-year-old also had to come off in previous games against Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

"We haven't had him since the start of the season for one reason or the other, the shoulder twice and then this injury," added Arteta.

"We have to wait and see the extent of that injury.

"We will find solutions but obviously our captain is at a place that gives us a completely different dimension with the things that he can do, especially in attack. Hopefully it's not that bad."

Arsenal resume their Premier League campaign away to Fulham, after the international break, in a game which is live on Sky Sports on Saturday October 18.