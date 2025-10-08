Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is being lined up as future Super Bowl host - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Tottenham's stunning stadium is being lined up to host a future Super Bowl - in what would be a historic first outside of North America.

Harry Maguire is hopeful of signing a new Manchester United contract before 2025 is out.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano, who is set to become a free agent.

Image: Bournemouth are prepared for serious interest in Antoine Semenyo

DAILY MAIL

Ange Postecoglou's prospects of staying on as Nottingham Forest boss are improving, with the club leaning towards sticking with the Australian for now.

Former Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has failed in his latest bid to reinvigorate his career after being snubbed by Romanian side CFR Cluj.

Joshua Zirkzee wants out of Man United

Jadon Sancho is set to resume full training with Aston Villa ahead of their trip to Tottenham after the international break as he tries to kickstart his career at the club.

THE TIMES

Thomas Tuchel insists England must embrace 'underdog mentality' to win first men's tournament since 1966

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United are set to appoint Brentford's chief operating officer Ameesh Manek as their new director of football operations, starting in 2026.

THE GUARDIAN

A soccer match between Argentina and Puerto Rico, originally scheduled for next week in Chicago, has been relocated to Florida amid the immigration crackdown in the city, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers will formally open talks with Steven Gerrard in the next 48 hours over a stunning return to Ibrox

DAILY RECORD

Rangers will have to pay Hearts around £500k if they want to make Derek McInnes their new gaffer.

Axed Rangers boss Russell Martin let off steam with a very public sauna and dip in Loch Lomond in the wake of his dramatic sacking.

