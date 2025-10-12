FREE WSL STREAMS: Watch Aston Villa vs Leicester, Everton vs Man Utd and London City vs West Ham
Watch Aston Villa vs Leicester, Everton vs Manchester United and London City Lionesses vs West Ham via free live streams below; Chelsea vs Tottenham is available on Sky Sports Premier League; all matches kick off at 12pm
Sunday 12 October 2025 14:00, UK
Watch games at the top and bottom of the WSL this weekend, with title-chasing Man Utd visiting Everton, Aston Villa facing Leicester in an all-Midlands derby and West Ham looking to pick up their first points at London City Lionesses.
- Got Sky? Watch the WSL on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
- Download the Sky Sports App | Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp
Aston Villa vs Leicester - kick-off 12pm
Everton vs Man Utd - kick-off 12pm
London City Lionesses vs West Ham - kick-off 12pm
Chelsea vs Spurs - watch live on Sky Sports Main Event, kick-off 12pm
Liverpool vs Man City - watch live on Sky Sports Premier League; build-up from 4pm; kick-off 4.45pm
Got Sky? Watch the WSL on the Sky Sports app 📱
Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Download the Sky Sports App | Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp
Sky to show 90 per cent of all WSL games from 2025/26
Sky Sports has begun a new five-year partnership with the WSL, showing 90 per cent of all Women's Super League matches from the 2025/26 season. Sky Sports will show 118 live games, including 78 exclusively
From this season, most Women's Super League matches will kick-off at 12pm on Sundays - subject to stadium availability - giving fans a regular and accessible viewing window.
Sky Sports will broadcast matches concurrently across channels, including Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app, offering greater choice and visibility.
The Sky Sports app also makes it easier than ever to follow the action on mobile with vertical video highlights, match centres packed with scores and stats available for FREE to all fans, plus live streams for Sky Sports customers.
Free-to-watch match highlights from EVERY WSL game will continue to be served up on the Sky Sports website and App.