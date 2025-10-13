Breaking
Millie Bright: England and Chelsea Women defender announces her international retirement
Millie Bright has announced her retirement from international football; she withdrew from selection for the England Women squad ahead of Euro 2025; she helped Lionesses to Euro 2022 title and captained side as they reached Women's World Cup final in 2023
Monday 13 October 2025 15:58, UK
England and Chelsea Women defender Millie Bright has announced her retirement from international football.More to follow…
