England vs Latvia: Thomas Tuchel takes pride in World Cup qualification - but knows reign will be defined by winning tournaments

Thomas Tuchel says it will be an important personal achievement if England qualify for the World Cup with a win in Latvia on Tuesday - with two matches to spare.

In truth, it will come as nothing more than a reassurance to him and his FA bosses, who took a risk employing a German coach with no international management experience.

The reality is that Tuchel's reign will be judged on a handful of knockout matches next June and July, because just as England are expected to qualify for the tournament, they will equally be expected to make it through whatever group games they face in a newly-expanded World Cup in the US.

The knockout games are where it is at. Full stop.

Tuchel knows only acceptable outcome is winning

Tuchel has won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup with Chelsea, the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, and Ligue 1 twice with PSG. That's why the FA employed him - a proven winner, to get England over the line.

But this is his first job as the head coach of a national side, and he says he will take a lot of pride from England guaranteeing their place in the North America showpiece next summer - even though he accepts the obvious next target is to win the World Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Tuchel is determined to beat Latvia on Tuesday in order to secure England's place at the World Cup

When Tuchel first spoke as the new England boss last autumn, he was clear that the only goal was to "put a second star" on the England shirt.

"Yes of course," Tuchel said, when asked if it would give him a feeling of personal achievement to secure qualification. "The whole task is to be at the World Cup and to go all the way. But first things first, you can only control what is right ahead of you."

Guarding against complacency is key

Tuchel has drawn on the experience of losing to Senegal in a friendly in June as evidence of what a notable scalp it is for any nation to beat England. That defeat has rankled with him. He uses it as an important reminder that his team can never be complacent, or expect they can ever win matches on reputation alone.

The sounds of the Senegal players celebrating at the City Ground, banging on the walls and their aluminium kit boxes inside the dressing room next door, still haunt him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England manager Thomas Tuchel has said those omitted from his latest squad must show 'hunger and will' if they're to come back into his squad ahead of the World Cup

"I remember straight away the celebrations of Senegal when they beat us. So I will make sure we don't just sit there and take it for granted.

"First of all we need to take the step and beat Latvia. That is the task, and we feel confident we can do it. And I think it is part of it that we feel privileged enough and strong enough that we take it for granted, but in the moment it will be an achievement to do it that quickly and in that manner."

'Nothing for granted'

While most fans and pundits always expected England to qualify comfortably from Group K - which included Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra - history has shown that qualification for major tournaments is never a given.

Image: England were beaten 3-1 by Senegal in their first ever defeat by African opposition

Everyone remembers a crestfallen Steve McClaren, standing in the rain at Wembley, while England lost to Croatia and failed to qualify for Euro 2008. Elder fans also recall Graham Taylor's infamous quote "do I not like that" when his England team fell to defeat against the Netherlands and missed out on World Cup 1994.

Other big footballing nations can also offer reminders that qualification can be tricky. Right now, it is looking almost impossible for Italy to finish top of Group I, and they will almost certainly face a play-off to decide their fate next summer.

"You cannot take it (qualification) for granted," Tuchel insists. "For me as a coach it is important how we qualify, and how we play and how we present ourselves, and I am very happy with the steps that we took."

October 14: Latvia, kick-off 7.45pm

November 13: Serbia, kick-off 7.45pm

November 16: Albania, kick-off 5pm