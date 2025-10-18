Premier League predictions and best bets: Liverpool blip to become a slump as Manchester United backed for a result

Our football betting expert and top tipster Jones Knows provides his insight across the Premier League and sees value in backing Man Utd at Liverpool.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

The international break can be a problem for some managers - not Unai Emery.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in the last 10 Premier League games after an international break, winning eight. Whatever Emery does in this fiddly time for managers is working wonders.

Meanwhile, Spurs' encouraging start to life under Thomas Frank has been somewhat undermined by a pair of disappointing results in their last two Premier League home games after being battered by Bournemouth and only drawing with Wolves courtesy of a last-minute equaliser. It means Spurs have won just three of their 17 Premier League home games since November last year.

Villa are an obvious play on the draw no bet at 11/8 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

Liverpool vs Manchester United, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

The markets haven't quite woken up to just how sharp Amad Diallo has looked recently, nor how well he's linking up with Bryan Mbeumo, who's become his perfect foil in United's new-look attack.

There's a real chemistry brewing here.

Amad and Mbeumo might not have been the attacking duo many expected to define this United side, but their movement and understanding has been electric and could just be the catalyst for Ruben Amorim.

At 9/2 to score with Sky Bet, the value's there on Amad.

And against a Liverpool side that's been anything but watertight down their left flank, this looks the perfect storm for the United hotshot to make a big statement.

Liverpool will, as always, dominate territory and possession but that only increases the space Amad can exploit on the counter. Pair that with his on-field connection with Mbeumo and United have the tools to create more problems for Liverpool, who do look short at 4/7 with Sky Bet for maximum points.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

West Ham vs Brentford, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

West Ham are in 'season-defining' territory already.

The Hammers are winless in eight home Premier League games, a run that played a huge part in Graham Potter losing his job. It's their longest winless run since moving to the London Stadium and, in its current miserable guise, the place feels a world away from Upton Park.

When you're knee-deep in a relegation scrap, you don't need talk of 'underlying numbers' - you need street-fighting survival football. Nuno Espirito Santo brings exactly that.

Call it what you want - reactive, pragmatic and at times boring - but it's effective when backs are against the wall. West Ham need points and Nuno will bag them plenty based on his body of work. The home win looks the call here at 29/20 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

Jones Knows' best bets:

1pt double on Newcastle draw no bet vs Brighton & over 2.5 goals in Burnley vs Leeds (7/2 with Sky Bet)

1pt on Wolves to beat Sunderland (21/10 with Sky Bet)

1pt on Amad Diallo to score (9/2 with Sky Bet)