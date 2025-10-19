Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd player ratings: Mohamed Salah struggles at Anfield as Harry Maguire earns visitors important win

LIVERPOOL

Giorgi Mamardashvili - 5

Mamardashvili talked up his readiness to replace Alisson while he was away on loan last season but looked nervous on this big stage - perhaps flustered after failing to save Bryan Mbeumo's early drive through him.

Could do little about Harry Maguire's header but also spilt a Matheus Cunha cross and was fortunate Mason Mount couldn't tuck away the loose ball. There were a couple of good stops midway through the first half but unconvincing.

Conor Bradley - 6

Misplaced just one of his 26 passes but will be frustrated not to have troubled the United defence. Miscontrolled in the box at start of the second half when he looked primed to deliver a dangerous cross. Off after an hour and saw Szoboszlai go into his right-back spot. That position is still up for grabs.

Ibrahima Konate - 6

Out-jumped by Harry Maguire for the winner to spoil what had been an otherwise impressive performance. Konate has copped plenty of flak this season but it was he who was regularly covering for centre-back pal Virgil van Dijk on Sunday. He couldn't get across to stop Mbeumo's goal but made plenty of other interventions amid the chaos of that first half and played a fantastic pass for Isak's big one-on-one chance.

Virgil van Dijk - 5

Usually imperious but Van Dijk was at fault for Mbeumo's goal, clattering his team-mate Mac Allister and ending up out of position before strangely trying to hand over the goalscorer to Konate. Turned by Cunha and needed Konate to cover in one of several examples of the Dutchman being caught out. His passing and aerial threat were there - his authority was not.

Milos Kerkez - 5

The left-back looked overawed in the first half and had to be told to calm down by Van Dijk on a couple of occasions. Their miscommunication continued in the second half when his centre-back kicked the ball in his face. Didn't look comfortable up against Amad.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6

Set the tempo at the base of Liverpool's midfield, playing a deeper role than he has ventured into at times this season but rolled his ankle worryingly early in the second half and had to come off soon after.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6

Image: Alexis Mac Allister receives medical attention after suffering a head injury in the build-up to Bryan Mbeumo's opening goal at Anfield

Jamie Carragher says if Mac Allister can get back to his best then Liverpool will too - but he was off the pace again here. Clattered by Van Dijk in the build-up to United's goal and needed treatment. Then had little impact in the first half before sparking a counter and shooting over in the second. Subbed off on the hour.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7

Hit some fine long-range passes but it was his incisive forward balls through the middle of the pitch which got Liverpool moving forwards. His 100 per cent passing accuracy at the break dipped in the second half but continued to contribute defensively and offensively when shifted to right-back.

Mohamed Salah - 5

The most goal involvements of any player in Premier League history in this fixture - but he's miles away from his stratospheric levels of the past right now. Shot horribly wide when he looked set to score in the second half after fluffing a volley from a corner. There was a brilliant pass into Gakpo earlier but a combination of positioning and form has blunted his threat. Hooked with Liverpool needing a goal at 2-1 and that said it all.

Alexander Isak - 5

Arne Slot said his British-record £125m striker is ready to start firing now - not on this evidence. The big chance came in the first half when Isak fired his one-on-one chance at Senne Lammens. He snatched another shot wide from distance and saw an ambitious effort blocked away by Luke Shaw later. Not what Liverpool paid the big bucks for.

Cody Gakpo - 7

Scored one equaliser. Should have scored another, heading wastefully wide after tapping in for 1-1. Earlier was involved as Liverpool hit the woodwork not once, not twice but THREE times, with a deflected cross sandwiching two blasts against posts. Liverpool's most dangerous attacker but will leave Anfield kicking himself for that miss.

Subs

Hugo Ekitike - 6

Lost his place to Isak and came on looking like a man with a point to prove, firing just wide not long after his introduction before missing the target with another dig.

Florian Wirtz - 6

A little pass to Federico Chiesa allowed the Italian to tee up Gakpo for the equaliser. That was some encouragement for the £116m man who had been benched again and has seen his run of no goals or assists in the Premier League go on. But he remains a big dilemma for Slot.

Curtis Jones - 6

Tried to add energy to Liverpool's forward play and fired a shot on target but couldn't come up with a moment of magic in a fixture he'd love to win more than most.

Federico Chiesa - 6

Another big Anfield moment for Chiesa this season to cross for Gakpo to thump in the leveller - but this time his late intervention didn't earn Liverpool points.

Jeremie Frimpong - 6

Another high-profile summer signing who started on the bench but should have had an assist when he nipped to the byline and crossed for Gakpo. His long-term role in this team still uncertain.

MAN UTD

Senne Lammens - 7

Held his own in a hostile environment in his second Premier League start. Big save with his leg to deny Isak in the first half. One of five saves he made. Little he could do for the equaliser. Continued to look confident claiming crosses and brought calm to the defence.

Matthijs de Ligt - 6

Lost Gakpo for Liverpool's equaliser and headed over from close range with his side 2-1 up. It didn't matter in the end.

Harry Maguire - 8

Brought in as one of two changes and scored the winner at Anfield. He missed a chance to win the game in the same fixture last season but made no mistake this time with his head. The hero for his team once again.

Luke Shaw - 6

Timid defending showed Gakpo inside when he struck the post soon after the restart. Isak stuck to him in the hope of finding joy but only really got free once when Lammens denied him.

Amad Diallo - 8

Perfectly weighted through ball for the opener. Ran Kerkez ragged down the right as he finally clicked with Bryan Mbeumo. Undoubtedly their best game playing together. His team lost something when he was taken off.

Casemiro - 6

Lasted nearly an hour and put in a decent shift as the deepest midfielder after a quick turnaround from international duty playing in South Korea and Japan. The 33-year-old was unremarkable but did a job which is good going after playing two full games for Brazil.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Covered every blade of grass and looked exhausted late in the second half but had enough in the tank to produce a stunning volleyed assist for the winner. Should probably score to make it 2-0 in the first half, but more than made up for it in the end.

Diogo Dalot - 5

Nervous performance at left wing-back. His poor pass high up led to Liverpool's counter when Gakpo struck the post.

Bryan Mbeumo - 8

Good finish for the opener to set his team up perfectly in a hostile environment. His influence waned in the second half but he set his team on their path to victory. Always a threat cutting in.

Mason Mount - 6

Did a defensive job for his head coach as the false nine. Struggled to influence the game much in an attacking sense. Forced one save and if he was ready could have scored to make it 2-0 if he had anticipated the ball bouncing for him.

Matheus Cunha - 7

Brought in as one of two changes and caused Liverpool problems in the first half starting on the left of a front three that was fluid in possession. Was less effective offensively after the break when his team dropped deeper but never shied away from taking the ball.

Subs

Manuel Ugarte - 6

Replaced Casemiro after nearly an hour but had little impact on the game. Made an important block deep in stoppage time to stop a Liverpool cross into the six-yard box. His best moment.

Patrick Dorgu - 5

Nervous when he came on to replace Amad. Beaten by Ekitike twice in the lead-up to the equaliser and then could not block Chiesa's cross. Too easily beaten.

Benjamin Sesko - 6

Replaced Mount after an hour and had a limited role. Best chance was a through ball over the top that he took down nicely only to be ruled offside. Played a nice ball in to Cunha that came to nothing.

Kobbie Mainoo - N/A

Replaced Fernandes with five minutes to go and touched the ball just twice.

Leny Yoro - N/A

Replaced Shaw with five minutes to go and did not have enough time to impact the game.