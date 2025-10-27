Baller League UK Season 2 fixtures, schedule, teams, managers and rules

The Baller League is back for Season 2, live on Sky Sports! Find out all you need to know on how it works, what's changed and which famous faces are taking part!

Sky Sports and Baller League UK have extended their partnership into a second season of the six-a-side competition, meaning fans can watch every match from London's Copper Box Arena live on Sky Sports on Monday evenings. For the first time, watchalongs will also feature on select matchdays on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

From new managers including Daniel Sturridge and Idris Elba to the fixture schedule and format, here's all you need to know...

What is the Baller League?

The Baller League is a six-a-side indoor football competition that began in Germany, created by entrepreneur Felix Starck and supported by Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski.

The influencer-led league - headlined by KSI for the UK version - sees former Premier League players, futsal players and celebrities face one another in 12 teams to win the Baller League. Each team battles it out for 11 weeks to determine the final four. The winner is decided in a final four play-off, with two semi-finals setting up the final.

The action returns on Monday October 27 with the final matchday of the season, ahead of the final four, due to take place on January 5.

Baller League - the basics 12 teams, 6 vs 6 players

12-man squads and rolling subs

30-minute matches

No corners!

11 matchdays in season

Final four play-off

Baller League rules - how does it work?

Each team has 12 players to choose from - selected in a Ballers League draft - with halves that are 15 minutes long.

There are no corners - if the ball goes behind off the opposition three times, a penalty is awarded to the attacking team ('90s MLS-style!) - and in the final three minutes of each half, different rules are added.

Those 'gamechangers' include a 3 vs 3 format, long-range goals scored from behind the offside line counting as double and goalkeepers unable to use their hands.

Matches will take place every Monday for 11 consecutive weeks, before the top four teams in the league standings battle it out in the semi-finals and final to crown the champion. The first season saw Sharky's SDS FC lift the trophy after a 4-3 victory over MVPs United in the final.

What's new?

The second season returns with new faces as Chloe Kelly's Clutch FC, Idris Elba's Rukkas FC and Niko Omilana's NDL FC join the competition.

There will be another new face on the sidelines too, with former England striker and Sky Sports expert Daniel Sturridge joining Micah Richards to manage Deportrio FC.

Image: Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge will join fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards in charge of Deportrio FC

Former players John Terry, Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright also return to the dugout, alongside Miniminter, Tobi Brown, Sharky, AngryGinge and Maya Jama who will manage alongside Como Women's Alisha Lehmann.

Baller League UK Season 2 fixtures and results

Matchday 1

Game 1: 26ers 3-2 Yanited

Game 2: N5 3-1 NDL FC

Game 3: Deportrio 2-3 Wembley Rangers AFC

Game 4: SDS FC 4-4 VZN FC

Game 5: Rukkas FC 1-2 MVPs United

Game 6: M7 FC 4-2 Clutch FC

Baller League UK Season 2 dates and full match schedule

Matchday 1: October 27

Matchday 2: November 3

Matchday 3: November 10

Matchday 4: November 17

Matchday 5: November 24

Matchday 6: December 1

Matchday 7: December 8

Matchday 8: December 15

Matchday 9: December 22

Matchday 10: December 29

Matchday 11: January 5

Final Four: TBC

Baller League UK Season 2 teams and managers

Image: England hero Chloe Kelly returns for Season 2 but this time managing Clutch FC

26ers - managed by John Terry

- managed by John Terry Deportrio - managed by Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge

- managed by Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge NDL FC - managed by Niko Omilana

managed by Niko Omilana M7 FC - managed by Miniminter

- managed by Miniminter MVPs United - managed by Alisha Lehmann and Maya Jama

- managed by Alisha Lehmann and Maya Jama N5 FC - managed by Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires and Eman SV2

- managed by Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires and Eman SV2 Rukkas FC - managed by Idris Elba

- managed by Idris Elba SDS FC - managed by Sharky

- managed by Sharky Clutch FC - Managed by Chloe Kelly

- Managed by Chloe Kelly VZN FC - managed by Tobi Brown

- managed by Tobi Brown Wembley Rangers - managed by Ian Wright and Alan Shearer

- managed by Ian Wright and Alan Shearer Yanited - managed by Angry Ginge

Baller League squads and players

Image: Former Manchester United left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson will line up for M7 FC

26ers

Franchise: J'ardell Stirling, Bilal Sayoud

Designated: Ebenezer Addo-Kufuor, Emmanuel Robe, Kojo Apenteng, Connor Wood

Team Baller: David Oupoh, Serine Sanneh, Nabeel Ghannam, Pharrell Mensah, Sam Meisel, Eligijus Dapkus

Clutch FC

Franchise: Albie Sheehan, Evans Kouassi

Designated: Addison Garnett, Michael Hill, Destiny Ojo, Eddie Allsopp

Team Baller: David Solademi, Keir Dickson, Dillon Barnes, Erick Kenko, Jordan Lazenbury, Ethan Oke

Deportrio

Franchise: Richard Afrane-Kesey, Francis Gerard Mampolo

Designated: Adam Dawson, Josh Harrop, Marvin Sordell, Kevin Gonzalez

Team Baller: Daniel Atherton, Jack McConnell, Zach Fagan, Alex Dyer, Henri Lansbury, Joleon Lescott

M7 FC

Franchise: Toby Bull, Stefan Ilic

Designated: Sam Fitzgerald, Zaid Al-Hussaini, Zion Nditi, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Team Baller: Femi Akinwande, Mohammed Mahyoub, Jordon Thompson, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Bayli Spencer-Adams, Joshua Abbott

MVPs United

Franchise: Timmy Abraham, Montel McKenzie

Designated: Josh Rusoke, Jake Chambers Shaw, James Caton, Tommy Scott

Team Baller: Lorenzo Kevin Spinelli, Daniel Wood, Tyrone Marsh, Vani Da Silva, Nathan Okome, Robbie Burton

N5 FC

Franchise: Martyn Waghorn, Jack Young

Designated: Declan McCarthy, Angus MacDonald, George Nikaj, Jean-Baptiste Fisher

Team Baller: Hani Berchiche, Callum Charlton, Chris Arthur, Ross Derham, Nathan Holland, Nile Ranger

NDL FC

Franchise: Amine Sassi, Ciaran Clark

Designated: Amin Belaid, Isaac Modi, Dominic Vose

Team Baller: Aaron Steavens, Jordan Antonio Brown, Kamel Sassi, Ruben Junior, Amadou Kassarate

Rukkas FC

Franchise: Mussa Bham, Casey Shann

Designated: Ergys Pepaj, Jezreel Davies, Taufee Skandari, Toby Aromolaran

Team Baller: Dara Dada, Seth Locke, Luqman Kassim, Bruno Andrade, Michael Hector, Brandon Barker

SDS FC

Franchise: Mauro Vilhete

Designated: Camilo Restrepo, Hafed Al-Droubi, David Marques Castanho, Alfie Matthews

Team Baller: Michael Folivi, Calvin Dickson, Finlay Chadwick, Youssef Chentouf, Nya Kirby, Tarik Gidaree

VZN FC

Franchise: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, Scott Kashket

Designated: Kurtis Cumberbatch, Ola Ogunwamide, Hamza Semakula

Team Baller: Michael Onovwigun, Luka Marusic, Daniel Bowry, Eric De Melo, Joshua Parker, Melvin Minter

Wembley Rangers AFC

Franchise: Cheikh Thiam, George Isaac

Designated: Domingos Pires, Jack Connors, Callam Gardner, Danny Bassett

Team Baller: Ben Long, Charles Yiadom Kunado, Sandro Camara, Dominic Morgan-Griffiths, Ismat Sumbal, Alfie Mansell

Yanited

Franchise: Bryan Ly, John Bostock

Designated: Calum Butcher, PK Humble, Remy Clerima, Jesse Waller-Lassen

Team Baller: Max Pitman, Harry Cain, Kadell Daniel, Medy Elito, Ahoora Heydari, Abdulahi Abdulazeez