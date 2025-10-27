 Skip to content
Baller League UK Season 2 fixtures, schedule, teams, managers and rules

Baller League returns for second season after Sharky's SDS FC lift the trophy after a 4-3 victory over MVPs United in the final; Daniel Sturridge, Idris Elba and Niko Omilana among new managers; watch live on Sky Sports on Monday evenings

Monday 27 October 2025 23:01, UK

Credit - PA/Baller League

The Baller League is back for Season 2, live on Sky Sports! Find out all you need to know on how it works, what's changed and which famous faces are taking part!

Sky Sports and Baller League UK have extended their partnership into a second season of the six-a-side competition, meaning fans can watch every match from London's Copper Box Arena live on Sky Sports on Monday evenings. For the first time, watchalongs will also feature on select matchdays on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

From new managers including Daniel Sturridge and Idris Elba to the fixture schedule and format, here's all you need to know...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

John Terry and rapper Ardee walk out singing an Angry Ginge disstrack ahead of the first Baller League season two match.

What is the Baller League?

The Baller League is a six-a-side indoor football competition that began in Germany, created by entrepreneur Felix Starck and supported by Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski.

The influencer-led league - headlined by KSI for the UK version - sees former Premier League players, futsal players and celebrities face one another in 12 teams to win the Baller League. Each team battles it out for 11 weeks to determine the final four. The winner is decided in a final four play-off, with two semi-finals setting up the final.

The action returns on Monday October 27 with the final matchday of the season, ahead of the final four, due to take place on January 5.

Baller League - the basics

  • 12 teams, 6 vs 6 players
  • 12-man squads and rolling subs
  • 30-minute matches
  • No corners!
  • 11 matchdays in season
  • Final four play-off

Baller League rules - how does it work?

Each team has 12 players to choose from - selected in a Ballers League draft - with halves that are 15 minutes long.

There are no corners - if the ball goes behind off the opposition three times, a penalty is awarded to the attacking team ('90s MLS-style!) - and in the final three minutes of each half, different rules are added.

Those 'gamechangers' include a 3 vs 3 format, long-range goals scored from behind the offside line counting as double and goalkeepers unable to use their hands.

Matches will take place every Monday for 11 consecutive weeks, before the top four teams in the league standings battle it out in the semi-finals and final to crown the champion. The first season saw Sharky's SDS FC lift the trophy after a 4-3 victory over MVPs United in the final.

What's new?

The second season returns with new faces as Chloe Kelly's Clutch FC, Idris Elba's Rukkas FC and Niko Omilana's NDL FC join the competition.

There will be another new face on the sidelines too, with former England striker and Sky Sports expert Daniel Sturridge joining Micah Richards to manage Deportrio FC.

Daniel Sturridge and Micah Richards
Image: Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge will join fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards in charge of Deportrio FC

Former players John Terry, Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright also return to the dugout, alongside Miniminter, Tobi Brown, Sharky, AngryGinge and Maya Jama who will manage alongside Como Women's Alisha Lehmann.

Baller League UK Season 2 fixtures and results

Matchday 1

Game 1: 26ers 3-2 Yanited
Game 2: N5 3-1 NDL FC
Game 3: Deportrio 2-3 Wembley Rangers AFC
Game 4: SDS FC 4-4 VZN FC
Game 5: Rukkas FC 1-2 MVPs United
Game 6: M7 FC 4-2 Clutch FC

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from match week one of the Baller League between 26er's and Yanited

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from match week one of the Baller League between N5 fc and NDL fc.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Baller League match between Deportrio and Wembley Rangers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Baller League match between SDS FC and VZN FC.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Baller League game between MVP's United and Rukkas FC

Baller League UK Season 2 dates and full match schedule

Matchday 1: October 27

Matchday 2: November 3

Matchday 3: November 10

Matchday 4: November 17

Matchday 5: November 24

Matchday 6: December 1

Matchday 7: December 8

Matchday 8: December 15

Matchday 9: December 22

Matchday 10: December 29

Matchday 11: January 5

Final Four: TBC

Baller League UK Season 2 teams and managers

Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring the winning penalty for England in the Euro 2025 final
Image: England hero Chloe Kelly returns for Season 2 but this time managing Clutch FC
  • 26ers - managed by John Terry
  • Deportrio - managed by Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge
  • NDL FC - managed by Niko Omilana
  • M7 FC - managed by Miniminter
  • MVPs United - managed by Alisha Lehmann and Maya Jama
  • N5 FC - managed by Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires and Eman SV2
  • Rukkas FC - managed by Idris Elba
  • SDS FC - managed by Sharky
  • Clutch FC - Managed by Chloe Kelly
  • VZN FC - managed by Tobi Brown
  • Wembley Rangers - managed by Ian Wright and Alan Shearer
  • Yanited - managed by Angry Ginge

Baller League squads and players

CBJ
Image: Former Manchester United left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson will line up for M7 FC

    26ers

    Franchise: J'ardell Stirling, Bilal Sayoud

    Designated: Ebenezer Addo-Kufuor, Emmanuel Robe, Kojo Apenteng, Connor Wood

    Team Baller: David Oupoh, Serine Sanneh, Nabeel Ghannam, Pharrell Mensah, Sam Meisel, Eligijus Dapkus

    Clutch FC

    Franchise: Albie Sheehan, Evans Kouassi

    Designated: Addison Garnett, Michael Hill, Destiny Ojo, Eddie Allsopp

    Team Baller: David Solademi, Keir Dickson, Dillon Barnes, Erick Kenko, Jordan Lazenbury, Ethan Oke

    Deportrio

    Franchise: Richard Afrane-Kesey, Francis Gerard Mampolo

    Designated: Adam Dawson, Josh Harrop, Marvin Sordell, Kevin Gonzalez

    Team Baller: Daniel Atherton, Jack McConnell, Zach Fagan, Alex Dyer, Henri Lansbury, Joleon Lescott

    M7 FC

    Franchise: Toby Bull, Stefan Ilic

    Designated: Sam Fitzgerald, Zaid Al-Hussaini, Zion Nditi, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

    Team Baller: Femi Akinwande, Mohammed Mahyoub, Jordon Thompson, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Bayli Spencer-Adams, Joshua Abbott

    MVPs United

    Franchise: Timmy Abraham, Montel McKenzie

    Designated: Josh Rusoke, Jake Chambers Shaw, James Caton, Tommy Scott

    Team Baller: Lorenzo Kevin Spinelli, Daniel Wood, Tyrone Marsh, Vani Da Silva, Nathan Okome, Robbie Burton

    N5 FC

    Franchise: Martyn Waghorn, Jack Young

    Designated: Declan McCarthy, Angus MacDonald, George Nikaj, Jean-Baptiste Fisher

    Team Baller: Hani Berchiche, Callum Charlton, Chris Arthur, Ross Derham, Nathan Holland, Nile Ranger

    NDL FC

    Franchise: Amine Sassi, Ciaran Clark

    Designated: Amin Belaid, Isaac Modi, Dominic Vose

    Team Baller: Aaron Steavens, Jordan Antonio Brown, Kamel Sassi, Ruben Junior, Amadou Kassarate

    Rukkas FC

    Franchise: Mussa Bham, Casey Shann

    Designated: Ergys Pepaj, Jezreel Davies, Taufee Skandari, Toby Aromolaran

    Team Baller: Dara Dada, Seth Locke, Luqman Kassim, Bruno Andrade, Michael Hector, Brandon Barker

    SDS FC

    Franchise: Mauro Vilhete

    Designated: Camilo Restrepo, Hafed Al-Droubi, David Marques Castanho, Alfie Matthews

    Team Baller: Michael Folivi, Calvin Dickson, Finlay Chadwick, Youssef Chentouf, Nya Kirby, Tarik Gidaree

    VZN FC

    Franchise: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, Scott Kashket

    Designated: Kurtis Cumberbatch, Ola Ogunwamide, Hamza Semakula

    Team Baller: Michael Onovwigun, Luka Marusic, Daniel Bowry, Eric De Melo, Joshua Parker, Melvin Minter

    Wembley Rangers AFC

    Franchise: Cheikh Thiam, George Isaac

    Designated: Domingos Pires, Jack Connors, Callam Gardner, Danny Bassett

    Team Baller: Ben Long, Charles Yiadom Kunado, Sandro Camara, Dominic Morgan-Griffiths, Ismat Sumbal, Alfie Mansell

    Yanited

    Franchise: Bryan Ly, John Bostock

    Designated: Calum Butcher, PK Humble, Remy Clerima, Jesse Waller-Lassen

    Team Baller: Max Pitman, Harry Cain, Kadell Daniel, Medy Elito, Ahoora Heydari, Abdulahi Abdulazeez

