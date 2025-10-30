Fifpro World XI: Pick your best team from shortlist of planet's best players after 2024-25 finalists revealed

The Fifpro World XI shortlists have arrived... but who makes your best team?

Over 26,000 professional footballers have chosen their best men's and women's teams, with 26 finalists for both selections now revealed.

The 11 players who received the most votes in their position will make the final team.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi (18) and Cristiano Ronaldo (16) lead the way with most appearances for the men's XI, while England's Lucy Bronze has been voted into the women's team eight times - a remarkable achievement given the women's award was only launched in 2016.

So, would veterans like Messi, Ronaldo and Bronze still make your XI?

Get involved and select your teams below. The male players have been nominated for their performances between July 15, 2024 and August 3, 2025, and the women's players for their displays between August 11, 2024 and August 3, 2025.

