Sheffield Wednesday: Players may be paid late again despite Dejphon Chansiri's exit

Sheffield Wednesday's players and staff may once again remain unpaid this month after the club was placed into administration on Friday, Sky Sports News understands.

There has been widespread positivity at the club since owner Dejphon Chansiri's ten-year reign was brought to an end, but this news comes as a timely warning about the troubles that the club still faces going forward, unless and until they can secure new ownership.

The next pay roll is due this Friday, on the last day of the month, but Sky Sports News has been told the administrator now running the club is still working hard to generate sufficient funds so that there is cash in the coffers to pay everyone in full.

The playing staff will be given priority to meet the club's obligations when it comes to paying "football creditors" and to try to prevent further sanction from the EFL.

More than 27,000 fans bought tickets for Saturday's game at home to Oxford United in a significant show of unity and support, the day after Chansiri's tenure was ended. The attendance for that game was 22 per cent higher than for the previous home match.

The administrators from Begbies Traynor have appealed for fans to continue to dig deep into their pockets, and asked firms that have contracts with the club to pay their bills promptly, to help the club survive week-to-week and game-to-game.

The PFA has been liaising closely with Wednesday's players, offering support and advice.

EFL rules dictate that the players' contracts must still be honoured in full, despite the administrator taking control of the club, and that the players are entitled to claim any arrears, once the club exits administration.

The Wednesday squad has repeatedly been paid late for the last six months, and further sanctions from the EFL are expected for breaches of their rules under Chansiri's stewardship, which have yet to be brought by the League.

That could mean further points deductions on top of the 12 points already subtracted from their total automatically, when the club announced it was insolvent last week.

Sky Sports News understands that a date has been set for a further disciplinary hearing, but that date has not been made public.

An independent commission will meet to decide any extra punishment for Wednesday in the near future, and the fact the club is now in administration makes no difference to those disciplinary proceedings.

There has been no comment from Sheffield Wednesday, the PFA or the administrators now running the club.

On Monday, Sky Sports News reported both the EFL and the administrator now running Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful the club can be sold quickly to new owners, with 'four or five' serious bidders already interested in taking over at Hillsborough.

The administrators are expected to hold initial discussions with a number of interested parties over the next few days, having revealed there are already "four or five" potential new owners.

The priority, alongside identifying a suitable new buyer, is to stabilise the club in its operations and ensure incoming revenue streams so that Sheffield Wednesday can continue to pay their incoming bills, including player and staff wages.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan says it has been "a huge relief" since the club went into administration last week.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bannan said: "I think at the minute it's a huge sigh of relief. Obviously, the way we were going it was becoming difficult.

"Month by month we didn't feel there was anything around the club that was positive, so when the news broke out last week, then obviously that begins a new start for the club."

Wednesday's nightmare three months

June 3: The club and owner Dejphon Chansiri charged with breaching EFL regulations regarding payment obligations.

June 18: EFL imposes three-window fee restriction after exceeding 30 days of late payments between July 1 2024 and June 30 2025.

June 26: In a statement on the club's official website, Chansiri said he was willing to sell the club.

June 27: Another embargo imposed on the club, relating to payments owed to HMRC.

June 30: Players and staff not paid on time.

July 17: Josh Windass and Michael Smith leave the club by mutual consent.

July 29: Danny Röhl leaves role as manager by mutual consent. The club were forced to close the 9,255-capacity North Stand at Hillsborough after Sheffield City Council issued a Prohibition Notice following a meeting with the local Safety Advisory Group.

July 30: Players and staff not paid on time.

July 31: Röhl's assistant Henrik Pedersen signs a three-year deal to become the club's new manager.

August 6: The EFL releases a statement explaining their stance on the situation. "We are clear that the current owner needs either to fund the club to meet its obligations or make good on his commitment to sell to a well-funded party, for fair market value - ending the current uncertainty and impasse."

August 8: Transfer embargoes lifted after outstanding payments settled, but fee restriction remains in place.

August 10: The Owls lose 2-1 to Leicester in their Championship opener at the King Power Stadium.

August 13: Prohibition Notice on North Stand lifted after "necessary professional safety assurances."

September 4: Wednesday fans launch protest against Chansiri outside Thai embassy in London.

September 30: Players and staff not paid on time.

October 4: Wednesday lose 5-0 at home to Coventry. Kick-off delayed after group of fans run onto the Hillsborough pitch in protest against Chansiri.

October 14: Players and staff receive outstanding wages from September.

October 16: News emerges of imminent winding-up petition over £1m owed to HMRC.

October 22: Wednesday fans boycott home game against Middlesbrough. No official attendance figure released.

October 24: Wednesday file for administration and receive 12-point deduction from the EFL.