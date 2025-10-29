 Skip to content

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Newcastle at home to Fulham, Arsenal host Crystal Palace, Cardiff play Chelsea as Man City draw Brentford

Newcastle beat Tottenham to set up a final eight tie against Fulham; Arsenal eased past Brighton and will host fellow Londoners Crystal Palace; League One Cardiff at home to Chelsea as Brentford travel to Man City; Quarter-final ties will take place during the week commencing December 15

Wednesday 29 October 2025 23:21, UK

Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier lift the trophy after defeating Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley
Image: Holders Newcastle will host Fulham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Carabao Cup holders Newcastle will host Fulham in the quarter-finals, while Arsenal will host fellow Londoners Crystal Palace.

The Magpies - who beat Liverpool in the March final to win their first trophy in nearly 56 years - eased past Tottenham 2-0 in their fourth round tie. Fulham needed penalties to see off League One side Wycombe.

Arsenal beat Brighton 2-0 on Wednesday evening, while Crystal Palace saw off a youthful Liverpool with a 3-0 win.

The meeting between the Gunners and the Eagles is a replay of last year's Carabao Cup quarter-final, where Arsenal came from behind to win 3-2 at the Emirates.

League One side Cardiff have been rewarded with a home game against Chelsea, after they beat fellow Welsh side Wrexham 2-1 on Tuesday evening. The Blues endured a thriller against Wolves, winning 4-3 in a dramatic encounter that saw Liam Delap sent off.

It will be a reunion for Brian Barry-Murphy and Enzo Maresca. The Cardiff boss worked under the Italian at Man City and replaced him as their B team coach.

Brentford travel to Man City to complete the ties for the final eight sides. The Bees were arguably the biggest winners of the fourth round, beating Grimsby 5-0. Man City came from behind to see off Swansea with a 3-1 win.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full

Matches to be played on w/c December 15:

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Cardiff vs Chelsea

Man City vs Brentford

Newcastle vs Fulham

Highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Highlights of the fourth-round Carabao Cup match between Wolves and Chelsea.

Highlights from the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as Arsenal hosted Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium.

Highlights from the fourth round Carabao Cup clash between Swansea City and Manchester City.

Highlights of the fourth-round Carabao Cup match between Grimsby Town and Brentford

Highlights of the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Wycombe Wanderers and Fulham.

Highlights of the fourth-round Carabao Cup match between Wrexham and Cardiff.

Carabao Cup 2025/26 key dates

Quarter-finals: w/c December 15 2025

Semi-final first leg: w/c January 12 2026

Semi-final second leg: w/c February 2 2026

Final: Sunday March 22 2026

