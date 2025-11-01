Nottingham Forest: Sean Dyche calls for VAR changes after Man Utd score controversial goal

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche has called for a change to the rules of how VAR is used after his side conceded from a controversial corner for the second game in a row.

Forest fell behind to a Casemiro header for Manchester United after officials awarded a corner despite replays not conclusively showing all of the ball had crossed the line.

"It's not out," said former Premier League referee Mike Dean on Soccer Saturday. "The ball is nowhere near out. It's just a guess by the referee."

VAR cannot currently intervene in these situations.

Forest had conceded from a corner which should have been given as a goal-kick at Bournemouth last weekend.

The home side did battle back at the City Ground to lead 2-1 before Amad Diallo's fine volley ensured the Premier League contest finished in a draw. But nonetheless, Forest felt hard done by and that the first-half corner call had cost them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sean Dyche calls for VAR change after another controversial corner call led to Casemiro's opening goal for Man Utd against Nottingham Forest

"It's not inconclusive," said a frustrated Dyche when asked about the incident. "I've seen it back. Apparently today, the assistant referee can see 78 yards away. It's got to change. That's two in a week. Two decisions that are not right have gone against us in a week.

"Yes, of course, we then have to deal with the situation which we didn't do as well. But it is tough when there's a lot of noise about corners at this club and then they give corners that aren't corners.

"We had one last week, one this week. It's very tough on the team to take decisions like that. We talk about the margins in football, we talk about VAR, why's it not brought in?

"Last week, really poor decision, cross, goes in. This week, really poor decision, cross, goes in. Well get VAR on it then because it takes eight seconds to go 'it's in' or 'it's out'."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sean Dyche was left very frustrated with VAR after Man United took the lead from a corner where the ball still appeared to be in play

When asked what had been said in his subsequent conversation with the officials, Dyche said: "They said 'decision made'. I said, 'that's fine - but he's 78 yards away, surely there's got to be a benefit of doubt to the defender'.

"Why would you give it to the attacking team? I don't understand. If there's benefit of the doubt either way, why would you do that?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Nottingham Forest’s match against Manchester United in the Premier League.

"I know the Premier League want more goals and fans want more goals, but at the end of the day that decides a lot. We're fighting for our lives to get ourselves back up the table. Things like that, you don't want them going against you.

"VAR, I don't know why it's not brought in for things like that, if it leads directly to a goal, which it did."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Dawson and Mike Dean react to Casemiro's scores for Man United by it appears the ball did not go out when the corner was awarded

Gibbs-White: Corner call cost us two points

Forest midfielder Gibbs-White said the players had been told at half-time of the perceived injustice and, like Dyche, called for a review of when VAR officials can intervene to check on-field calls.

"The whole dressing room is frustrated not to get the three points, to concede two silly corners. It's frustrating, I don't think the first one's even a corner to be honest," Gibbs-White said.

"From where I was standing, I was pretty far away, I didn't know if it went out. I haven't been able to check it yet, but all the boys were saying at half-time, the analysts, they said that the ball never went out so I think it's something that needs to be looked at because it's happened twice to us now in two weeks. Last week against Bournemouth it wasn't their corner.

"So it's something they need to look at because it's cost us two points today."