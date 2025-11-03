 Skip to content
FA Cup: Second-round draw sees Jack Wilshere's Luton take on Fleetwood as Grimsby face non-league Wealdstone

The draw for the FA Cup second round was conducted on Monday; the second round will take place the weekend of December 6

Monday 3 November 2025 19:13, UK

The FA Cup second round will take place from December 6.
Image: The FA Cup second round will take place from December 6

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup has been made, with League One leaders Stockport County handed a home tie against Cambridge United.

Forty-one teams entered the draw following the weekend's first-round fixtures, with only Tamworth and Leyton Orient's tie yet to be decided.

Crystal Palace won the 2024/25 FA Cup, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final
Image: Crystal Palace won the 2024/25 FA Cup, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final

Jack Wilshere's Luton Town managed to come out on top in a seven-goal thriller against Robbie Savage's Forest Green Rovers in the pick of the first-round action, and have earned a trip to League Two Fleetwood.

Grimsby Town were unable to continue their heroics in the Carabao Cup after being eliminated by Premier League outfit Brentford, but they will have a chance to continue a second cup run after being handed a favourable tie against National League side Wealdstone.

The lowest-ranked team in the competition, Slough Town, who sit 21st in the National League South, will be at home to Macclesfield.

Premier League and Championship sides join the competition from the third round.

FA Cup second round draw in full

GIDEON KODUA
Image: Luton beat Forest Green Rovers to progress to the second round of the FA Cup
  • Slough Town vs Macclesfield
  • Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone
  • Sutton United vs Shrewsbury Town
  • Swindon Town vs Bolton Wanderers
  • Chelmsford City vs Weston-Super-Mare
  • Peterborough United vs Barnsley
  • Boreham Wood vs Newport County
  • MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic
  • Wigan Athletic vs Barrow
  • Fleetwood Town vs Luton Town
  • Salford City vs Tamworth or Leyton Orient
  • Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield Town
  • Stockport County vs Cambridge United
  • Brackley Town vs Burton Albion
  • Blackpool vs Carlisle United
  • Gateshead vs Walsall
  • Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers
  • Cheltenham Town vs Buxton
  • Chesterfield vs Doncaster Rovers
  • Port Vale vs Bristol Rovers

FA Cup 2025/26 round dates

Second Round: Saturday 6 December 2025

Third Round: Saturday 10 January 2026

Fourth Round: Saturday 14 February 2026

Fifth Round: Saturday 7 March 2026

Quarter: Saturday 4 April 2026

Semi-Final: Saturday 25 April 2026

Final: Saturday 16 May 2026

