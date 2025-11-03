FA Cup: Second-round draw sees Jack Wilshere's Luton take on Fleetwood as Grimsby face non-league Wealdstone

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup has been made, with League One leaders Stockport County handed a home tie against Cambridge United.

Forty-one teams entered the draw following the weekend's first-round fixtures, with only Tamworth and Leyton Orient's tie yet to be decided.

Image: Crystal Palace won the 2024/25 FA Cup, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final

Jack Wilshere's Luton Town managed to come out on top in a seven-goal thriller against Robbie Savage's Forest Green Rovers in the pick of the first-round action, and have earned a trip to League Two Fleetwood.

Grimsby Town were unable to continue their heroics in the Carabao Cup after being eliminated by Premier League outfit Brentford, but they will have a chance to continue a second cup run after being handed a favourable tie against National League side Wealdstone.

The lowest-ranked team in the competition, Slough Town, who sit 21st in the National League South, will be at home to Macclesfield.

Premier League and Championship sides join the competition from the third round.

FA Cup second round draw in full

Image: Luton beat Forest Green Rovers to progress to the second round of the FA Cup

Slough Town vs Macclesfield

Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone

Sutton United vs Shrewsbury Town

Swindon Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Chelmsford City vs Weston-Super-Mare

Peterborough United vs Barnsley

Boreham Wood vs Newport County

MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic

Wigan Athletic vs Barrow

Fleetwood Town vs Luton Town

Salford City vs Tamworth or Leyton Orient

Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield Town

Stockport County vs Cambridge United

Brackley Town vs Burton Albion

Blackpool vs Carlisle United

Gateshead vs Walsall

Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Cheltenham Town vs Buxton

Chesterfield vs Doncaster Rovers

Port Vale vs Bristol Rovers

FA Cup 2025/26 round dates

Second Round: Saturday 6 December 2025

Third Round: Saturday 10 January 2026

Fourth Round: Saturday 14 February 2026

Fifth Round: Saturday 7 March 2026

Quarter: Saturday 4 April 2026

Semi-Final: Saturday 25 April 2026

Final: Saturday 16 May 2026