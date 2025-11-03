Viktor Gyokeres injury: Mikel Arteta admits he is concerned about Arsenal striker's injury as he misses Slavia Prague game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits he is "concerned" about Viktor Gyokeres' injury after the striker did not travel to Slavia Prague for their Champions League match.

Gyokeres came off injured at half-time of the 2-0 win over Burnley and is not in the Czech Republic for Arsenal's game on Tuesday night.

"He's definitely not available," said Arteta. "He hasn't trained today and we need to do some more tests and scans over the next few days to understand the full extent of the injury. This game, he's not available."

Asked if he is concerned or if this is a short-term issue, Arteta replied: "I am concerned. Because he hasn't had many muscular issues, and he needed to leave the pitch and he was feeling something.

"It's never a good sign for a player who is explosive. We are digging in a little bit more to understand the extent and where we are in terms of the injury."

It is one of seven injuries Arsenal currently have, with most of them in the forward areas. With Kai Havertz not due to be back until after the November international break and Gabriel Jesus a long-term absentee, it leaves the Gunners without a recognised No 9 for the immediate future.

Who is currently injured for Arsenal? Viktor Gyokeres

Kai Havertz

Noni Madueke

Gabriel Jesus

Martin Odegaard

Gabriel Martinelli

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Arsenal have Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard as makeshift options in that area, but the only other recognised forward is 17-year-old Andre Harriman-Annous, who made his Gunners debut in the Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Brighton.

Trossard: I could play up front - but left wing is my preferred spot

Arsenal winger Trossard spoke about being an option to replace the injured Gyokeres as the Arsenal No 9, but admitted his recent resurgence at left wing means that is his preferred spot.

The Belgian has three goals and three assists this season, and marked his 100th Premier League game for Arsenal with an assist away at Burnley.

"I think at the moment it's the left-wing position," said Trossard when asked about his preferred role. "At least I have some consistency there now. I think I have shown that as well on the pitch.

"But I’m always able to play in any kind of position in the front positions. So if the manager wants me to play there, I will try to do my best."