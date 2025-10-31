 Skip to content

Arsenal injury list, suspension tracker, latest news and expected return dates

Stay updated on all Arsenal injuries and suspensions for the 2025/26 season; our live tracker helps Fantasy Premier League managers make informed decisions with the latest player availability news

Friday 31 October 2025 11:02, UK

Arsenal's injuries and suspensions

Who's injured and suspended at Arsenal right now?

Check below for a comprehensive list of Arsenal injuries and suspensions.

The table below lists all players currently injured or suspended, including the cause of absence, start date, expected return and total days lost.

Arsenal injury list and current suspensions

How do Arsenal's current injuries compare with Premier League rivals?

The chart below provides a snapshot of players currently unavailable (injured or suspended) at all Premier League clubs, grouped by their primary position defined by Opta.

Who's suffered most injuries overall this season?

The chart below plots each team's cumulative days lost from injuries, illnesses and suspensions this season.

The chart below shows each team's count of injury incidents this season. A player can appear more than once if they sustain separate injuries.

