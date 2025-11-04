Viktor Gyokeres injury: Arsenal striker sidelined until after November international break with North London derby return targeted

Viktor Gyokeres is unlikely to feature for Arsenal again until after the international break, with the club hoping he can return for the North London derby alongside Gabriel Martinelli.

Both players are set to miss Tuesday's Champions League clash with Slavia Prague as well as Saturday's game away at Sunderland, live on Sky Sports.

Gyokeres has a minor muscle issue sustained in the weekend win over Burnley, while Martinelli has been out since pulling up with a muscular issue in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Arsenal are hopeful the pair will return in time to face Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on November 23, which is also live on Sky Sports.

Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke could also return by then, but Mikel Arteta said last week that it is difficult to judge the timeframe with two weeks of an international break still to come.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted his concerns ahead of Tuesday's Champions League outing with the £55m summer signing from Sporting not travelling with the squad.

"He's definitely not available," said Arteta. "He hasn't trained today and we need to do some more tests and scans over the next few days to understand the full extent of the injury. This game, he's not available."

Asked if he is concerned or if this is a short-term issue, Arteta replied: "I am concerned. Because he hasn't had many muscular issues, and he needed to leave the pitch and he was feeling something.

"It's never a good sign for a player who is explosive. We are digging in a little bit more to understand the extent and where we are in terms of the injury."

It is one of seven injuries Arsenal currently have, with most of them in the forward areas. With Havertz also out and Gabriel Jesus a long-term absentee, it leaves the Gunners without a recognised No 9 for the immediate future.

Arsenal have Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard as makeshift options in that area, but the only other recognised forward is 17-year-old Andre Harriman-Annous, who made his Gunners debut in the Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Brighton.

Analysis: Prepare to see a different Arsenal now

Sky Sports’ Sam Blitz in Prague:

A key attacking player picking up an injury blow? Arsenal have been here before. It has not just become a fortnightly feeling since the start of the season, but also through this entire calendar year.

But despite claims that Arsenal have the strongest squad - Gyokeres was one of two players that Arteta could not afford to lose, as the back-up option would take the team in a completely different direction.

Martin Zubimendi is the other - and he is suspended for the Slavia game - so expect to see a different Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The blow for Gyokeres is especially frustrating as the Swede was just getting up to speed. The difference he brought into the Gunners attack was starting to pay off, with runs in behind causing defences to drop and allowing space for other Arsenal attackers to flourish. Even his goals were coming.

Now Arsenal will likely have to revert back to Merino as their most senior No 9 option. The Spaniard has a decent goal record for club and country, but his natural midfield profile - and a tendency to go deep - is a stark contrast to the Gyokeres game.

Arsenal are in the same position as the back end of last season: without a recognised striker available for now.

The February and May period that followed Havertz’s near-season-ending injury saw Arsenal surrender the Premier League title to Liverpool - and while there were positive moments such as the two wins over Real Madrid, Arsenal and Arteta fell short in their objectives.

Arteta’s mood was one of frustration in his Monday press conference, as he fielded questions over injuries and fixture scheduling following the Carabao Cup quarter-final date announcement. He even said his team have no depth anymore.

Trossard: I could play up front - but left wing is my preferred spot

Arsenal winger Trossard spoke about being an option to replace the injured Gyokeres as the Arsenal No 9, but admitted his recent resurgence at left wing means that is his preferred spot.

The Belgian has three goals and three assists this season, and marked his 100th Premier League game for Arsenal with an assist away at Burnley.

"I think at the moment it's the left-wing position," said Trossard when asked about his preferred role. "At least I have some consistency there now. I think I have shown that as well on the pitch.

"But I’m always able to play in any kind of position in the front positions. So if the manager wants me to play there, I will try to do my best."