Wales squad: Captain Aaron Ramsey omitted from national team squad after returning last month

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has been left out of Craig Bellamy's 26-man national team squad for their final two Group J World Cup qualifying matches.

Ramsey, who was recalled following a 13-month absence from the national team fold during the October international break, has not been selected for Wales' crunch ties against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia later this month.

Despite a long-awaited return, injury prevented the 34-year-old midfielder from adding to his 86 Wales caps during their last camp that saw them lose 3-0 to England in a friendly before suffering a 4-2 defeat to Belgium, leaving their World Cup qualification hopes in the balance.

The former Arsenal midfielder is reported to now be a free agent, having mutually terminated his deal with Mexican club Pumas UNAM after just six games in Central America following the disappearance of his dog. However, neither the player nor the club have yet confirmed a parting of the ways.

Image: Ramsey is now a free agent after the reported mutual termination of his deal at Pumas

Pumas boss Efrain Juarez refused to address Ramsey's situation after their game last weekend, saying: "Honestly, I think the club will provide information about that in due time."

Cardiff playmaker Rubin Colwill replaces Ramsey in the only change to the initial 26-man squad Bellamy named last month.

However, Leeds forward Daniel James, who was forced to drop out of the last Wales squad due to injury, has returned to selection after recovering from an ankle problem. James returned to Daniel Farke's side in late October and has since made three substitute appearances for the newly promoted side.

Image: Wales' Dan James has been called up after recovering from injury

Ben Davies is included despite being sidelined by injury at Tottenham in recent weeks.

Fulham forward Harry Wilson is suspended for the trip to Liechtenstein on November 15 but available to play against North Macedonia in Cardiff three days later.

Wales sit third in Group J, four points behind leaders Belgium, who will achieve automatic qualification should they finish top. North Macedonia are second and three points above Wales, having played a game more.

Should Wales secure second spot, they will secure a place in the UEFA play-offs, where 16 teams will contest mini-knockout brackets for four more World Cup places.

Wales squad in full

Goalkeepers:

Karl Darlow (Leeds United), Adam Davies (Sheffield United), Tom King (Everton)

Defenders:

Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Jay DaSilva (Coventry City), Chris Mepham (West Bromwich Albion), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Joe Rodon (Leeds United), Dylan Lawlor (Cardiff City), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ronan Kpakio (Cardiff City)

Midfielders:

Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United), Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers), Jordan James (Leicester City, on loan from Stade Rennais), Liam Cullen (Swansea City), Joel Colwill (Cardiff City)

Forwards: Harry Wilson (Fulham), Nathan Broadhead (Wrexham), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Sorba Thomas (Stoke City), Lewis Koumas (Birmingham City, on loan from Liverpool), Mark Harris (Oxford United), Kieffer Moore (Wrexham), Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Dan James (Leeds United)