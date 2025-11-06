Jude Bellingham set to earn England recall as Thomas Tuchel names squad - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

International football

Jude Bellingham is set to be included in Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad - The Sun.

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, has been accused of a "clear violation" of the governing body's statutes after appearing to endorse Donald Trump's political agenda - The Telegraph.

Premier League

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank could look to reunite with 29-year-old Al Ahli and England striker Ivan Toney in January - talkSPORT.

Yoane Wissa will not make his Newcastle debut at former club Brentford this weekend - The Daily Mail.

Manchester United's plans to build a new 100,000-seat stadium have been hit by a further delay with no Government money for the Old Trafford regeneration project to be forthcoming in this month's Budget - The i.

Manchester United have banned a supporter from attending matches for three years for making a homophobic comment about Chelsea on social media - The Daily Mail.

Newcastle are "relaxed" about Sandro Tonali's comments on his future, and will not begin formal talks about a new contract for the 25-year-old Italy midfielder until later in the season - The Daily Mail.

Newcastle have begun early discussions with Sven Botman's camp over a new contract while FC Copenhagen are interested in Emil Krafth - The Daily Mail.

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma had more than £800,000 "stolen" in an alleged fraud from his VIP Coutts bank account - The Sun.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened the door to a surprise Premier League return after the 2026 World Cup - Evening Standard.

Scottish football

Rangers fans unfurled banners aimed at sporting director Kevin Thelwell and chief executive Patrick Stewart at Ibrox - The Scottish Sun.

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay is set to land a plum SFA vice-presidency role alongside Hampden Park supremo Mike Mulraney - The Scottish Sun.

European football

Real Madrid are hoping to sign Bayern Munich and France defender Dayot Upamecano on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season - Sky Germany.

Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella but do not want to move for him until next summer - Fichajes.

Napoli could reignite interest in Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in January - Calciomercato.

Arsenal have placed a €150m (£132m) valuation on midfielder Declan Rice, who is admired by Real Madrid - Fichajes.

Rugby Union

The Rugby Football Union is giving away tickets for England's clash against Fiji with the governing body struggling to sell out their second autumn international fixture at Twickenham - The Telegraph.

Steve Borthwick has ­acknowledged the challenges presented by ­managing Marcus Smith's ­diminished role for England but has urged the recalled playmaker to kickstart his side's attack against Fiji on Saturday - The Guardian.