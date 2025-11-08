Man Utd's over-reliance on Casemiro laid bare as Spurs' wretched home form persists - Premier League hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Casemiro is in the final year of his Manchester United contract, 33 years old and it's fair to admit he's also past his pomp, but he is a crucial cog in Ruben Amorim's midfield.

Of the 20 goals United have conceded this season, five have come when Casemiro was on the pitch. The other 15 goals they've shipped have come without him. That pattern was clear in United's 2-2 draw at Spurs.

Casemiro was taken off with less than 20 minutes to go and United leading through Bryan Mbeumo's first-half header. Spurs then scored twice late on when he left the field.

Casemiro has an undeniable impact on United but Amorim's over-reliance on the Brazil international is a further reflection of the club's need to find an appropriate heir in midfield. United have made signing a new midfielder a priority in the summer, but they might need to accelerate those plans.

William Bitibiri

For a team with ambitions of qualifying for next season's Champions League, Tottenham's home form is simply not good enough. No ever-present side has fewer home points in the Premier League in 2025.

That run has continued under Thomas Frank, whose sole league victory this season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium came on the opening weekend against promoted-side Burnley.

When Richarlison glanced in Wilson Odobert's cross in the first minute of stoppage-time to make it 2-1 against Man Utd, it seemed certain that fact would change.

However, Matthijs de Ligt's 96th-minute equaliser extended Spurs' winless home run in the competition to five.

In spite of these struggles, and a raft of injuries with 10 players out, Spurs are still third in the table. Sorting those home struggles is crucial if Spurs are to be contenders.

Zinny Boswell

Good things can't last forever, and in the case of Arsenal, their run of clean sheets came to its conclusion at the Stadium of Light.

A huge 812 minutes after conceding their last goal, Dan Ballard proved it is in fact possible to beat David Raya and reminded the Premier League that the Gunners are not impenetrable.

That does not mean that Mikel Arteta's side are now going to be conceding goals left, right and centre, but it does mean that at the other end they will need to be more clinical.

Arteta will point to the fact that he was without several attacking options. Viktor Gyokeres joined the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke on the sidelines, but the Gunners still created 17 chances.

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard may have scored, but they also wasted good chances. William Saliba may not be the one you would point at to find the net, but he too will look back on today's game thinking they could have got his name on the scoresheet.

Had another clean sheet been secured, this wouldn't have mattered in the grand scheme of things. But, ultimately, this would be costly.

Saka's quality is not in doubt. Trossard's is underrated. Merino is a serviceable option as a No 9. The weight will continue to fall on them while other players regain their fitness, and their production will get called into question if more nights like this one begin to impact their title charge.

Callum Bishop

You would have found Sunderland at the bottom of many people's predicted Premier League tables at the start of the season. But results like this one prove exactly why they aren't anywhere near the drop.

Admittedly, in the second half, the Black Cats were at the mercy of Arsenal, who looked likely to score with almost every attack. In the first, though, it was a very different tale.

Regis Le Bris' side put in a commanding first 45 minutes. And it wasn't by playing the most beautiful football. It was by forcing their opponents to play the game exactly how they wanted it to be played.

The resolute nature of Sunderland's rearguard performance began to irritate the Gunners, and by the time they conceded they were just playing into the hands of the hosts. Silly free-kicks, rushed decisions in the final third. Yes, they composed themselves after the break, but Sunderland left them rattled.

The fact they were able to do this against a side that could have gone nine points clear at the top of the Premier League had they won, speaks volumes about what the newly promoted side have been able to do. Both tonight and through the season to date.

When people say there are no easy games in the Premier League, Sunderland are the evidence they will continue to point towards.

Callum Bishop

Even in 20 years time, Tomas Soucek will be scoring goals for West Ham in the Premier League. Probably.

Watching him at West Ham always reminds me on the classic Whac-A-Mole game from the 1990s. Just when you think he has disappeared, out of sight from the first team and with too many whacks on the head to rise again, up he pops to make big contributions for the club.

His role playing as the emergency striker in the final 15 minutes of this crucial clash with Burnley provided the spark that the Hammers were lacking as the game wore on. His legs may not move as quick as they once did but his game intelligence and the nuisance factor he brings certainly remains.

"Every time Soucek played against me, he was a nightmare," said his manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who has to take big credit for utlising Soucek in this role. From his last 44 minutes on the pitch as a striker, the battering ram Czech has scored twice and played a huge role in another goal. You just can't keep him down.

Lewis Jones

Everton’s midfield set the tone from the first whistle, with Idrissa Gana Gueye driving the team forward and capping a dominant first half with the opener. His energy and control allowed the Toffees to dictate the tempo and keep Fulham penned in for long spells.

Michael Keane’s late header sealed the points and reflected Everton’s growing confidence under David Moyes. The defender looked assured at the back and dangerous from set-pieces, delivering one of his most complete performances of the season.

For Everton, this felt like a statement of control and composure, a reminder of their growing maturity under Moyes.

Fulham, though, will be left frustrated. They improved after the break, with Josh King and Rodrigo Muniz both forcing saves from Jordan Pickford, but their lack of quality in the final third once again proved their downfall as the pressure grows near the bottom.

Sam Cohen