Sunderland 2-2 Arsenal: Brian Brobbey strikes 94th-minute equaliser as Gunners miss chance to go nine points clear

Substitute Brian Brobbey's 94th-minute equaliser saw Sunderland snatch a point over Premier League leaders Arsenal in dramatic fashion at the Stadium of Light.

Brobbey made himself the hero as he beat David Raya to the punch to fire home after goals from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard had seen the Gunners seemingly complete a dominant second-half comeback.

The showstopping end to the tale means Mikel Arteta's men extend their lead to seven points at the top of the Premier League, while Sunderland move to third ahead of Manchester City's clash with Liverpool on Super Sunday, live on Sky.

Dan Ballard had given the hosts the lead in the first half to back up Sunderland's status as the surprise package of the Premier League this season.

Team news Granit Xhaka captained Sunderland, who were unchanged from the team who drew against Everton.

Mikel Arteta made one enforced change to the team that beat Burnley, with Viktor Gyokeres unavailable through injury and Mikel Merino assuming his role as a makeshift number nine

The two sides went into the contest with the best defensive records in the Premier League, and as the clock ticked into the third minute, Arsenal entered their 13th hour without conceding in all competitions.

That run wouldn’t last much longer, though, as for the first time in 812 minutes, their resistance was shattered, rather ironically, by a set-piece.

A deep free-kick sent forward by Robin Roefs fell to Nordi Mukiele, who nodded it down to former Arsenal academy graduate Ballard, who smashed past Raya to blow the roof off the Stadium of Light.

It forced Arsenal to do something they hadn’t done since their September meeting with Newcastle, which was to come from behind.

Whatever Mikel Arteta said in the away dressing room clearly fired the Gunners up for the second period.

The Gunners were relentless in their pursuit of an equaliser. It came as Declan Rice snatched possession from a sloppy Enzo Le Fee, with the ball subsequently being worked to Saka who fired past Roefs at the near post.

Player ratings: Sunderland: Roefs (7), Hume (6), Mukiele (7), Ballard (9), Geertruida (6), Reinildo (7), Traore (6), Xhaka (7), Sadiki (7), Le Fee (5), Isidor (6)



Subs: Brobbey (7), Talbi (6), Adinga (6), Mayend (N/A)



Arsenal: Raya (7), Timber (7), Saliba (6), Gabriel (6), Calafiori (7), Zubimendi (7), Rice (6), Saka (8), Eze (7), Trossard (8), Merino (6)



Subs: Mosquera (N/A)



Player of the Match: Ballard

From that point on, it looked like only one team was going to win the game as Martin Zubimendi saw an effort cannon off the crossbar.

The three points looked to have been sealed in sumptuous fashion, Trossard unleashing a rocket from just outside the penalty area that rifled into the roof of the net.

That was until Brobbey popped up to snatch a point for Regis Le Bris' side, who even at that late stage still needed Ballard's challenge at the other end to save a near-certain winner from Mikel Merino.

Arteta: Sunderland take the game where they want

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaking with Sky Sports:

"A really tough test. We knew that with the way they set up. Credit to them because they make it very difficult. They take the game constantly to the areas that they want.

"The time that has been added at the end of each half tells you the story. It's normal. Regis and his team try to do their best and we tried to do the same.

"What we had to do better was look at the way we conceded the goals. It is very clear what they do, they do it very well. To show it and try to train it, you then have to execute it on the pitch.

"We needed a goal to believe. We got it and put them on the back foot. We created a lot of chances and then we scored the second goal which is the hardest thing to do.

"It's another direct ball, we lose the flick and the striker put his leg in an incredible way to anticipate the bounce and score the goal."

Le Bris: We had to be at our very best to draw with Arsenal

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris speaking with Sky Sports:

"I think we showed once again our character and togetherness. We struggled as expected against a really strong squad. Even when we went through difficult moments we showed it was possible to change the dynamic and create something right until the end.

"We had to be the best Sunderland as possible in different phases. The first half was interesting. It was balanced. We were organised out of position with the ability to threaten the opponent on set-pieces.

"We had good players with the ball. It was a bit tougher in the second half. We were more fragile with the ball and we conceded a goal like that. But it is a really good lesson because we have a really young squad without experience in the Premier League.

"We have a well balanced team with different options. Different profiles. When we prepared for this season it was really important to add some physicality and I think you see that today."

Sunderland prove they can force anyone into playing their way

You would have found Sunderland at the bottom of many people’s predicted Premier League tables at the start of the season. But results like this one prove exactly why they aren’t anywhere near the drop.

Admittedly, in the second half, the Black Cats were at the mercy of Arsenal, who looked likely to score with almost every attack. In the first, though, it was a very different tale.

Regis Le Bris’ side put in a commanding first 45 minutes. And it wasn’t by playing the most beautiful football. It was by forcing their opponents to play the game exactly how they wanted it to be played.

The resolute nature of Sunderland’s rearguard performance began to irritate the Gunners, and by the time they conceded they were just playing into the hands of the hosts. Silly free-kicks, rushed decisions in the final third. Yes, they composed themselves after the break, but Sunderland left them rattled.

The fact they were able to do this against a side that could have gone nine points clear at the top of the Premier League had they won, speaks volumes about what the newly promoted side have been able to do. Both tonight and through the season to date.

When people say there are no easy games in the Premier League, Sunderland are the evidence they will continue to point towards.

Callum Bishop

Arsenal defence finally breached as pressure falls on forwards

Good things can’t last forever, and in the case of Arsenal, their run of clean sheets came to its conclusion at the Stadium of Light.

A huge 812 minutes after conceding their last goal, Dan Ballard proved it is in fact possible to beat David Raya and reminded the Premier League that the Gunners are not impenetrable.

That does not mean that Mikel Arteta's side are now going to be conceding goals left, right and centre, but it does mean that at the other end they will need to be more clinical.

Arteta will point to the fact that he was without several attacking options. Viktor Gyokeres joined the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke on the sidelines, but the Gunners still created 17 chances.

Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard may have scored, but they also wasted good chances. William Saliba may not be the one you would point at to find the net, but he too will look back on today's game thinking they could have got his name on the scoresheet.

Had another clean sheet been secured, this wouldn’t have mattered in the grand scheme of things. But, ultimately, this would be costly.

Saka’s quality is not in doubt. Trossard’s is underrated. Merino is a serviceable option as a No 9. The weight will continue to fall on them while other players regain their fitness, and their production will get called into question if more nights like this one begin to impact their title charge.

Callum Bishop

Story of the match in stats...

