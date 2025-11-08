Hugo Ekitike: Liverpool partnership with Alexander Isak 'can definitely work', says £79m summer signing

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike says he welcomes the competition for places in the team's attacking positions as it will help all the players improve.

The Reds spent big in the summer to bring Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz to the club, adding to a forward line which already included Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Arne Slot's side are yet to fully fire this season, but Ekitike is convinced the combinations can work once Liverpool's forwards have had time to learn each other's games.

"I don't think it's the right word," said Ekitike, when asked about the 'competition' for places at the club.

"We play for the same team. Obviously there's only a few places on the pitch but we play for the same team, so we grow together, share the pitch and we just push each other to get better. That's how I see competition.

"It takes time to see the quality. For the new players, we come from different clubs, we have to find links, play together. It takes time to have the perfect team in terms of playing and collective.

"It can work, definitely. We need to train together, play together and it will get better.

"Sometimes it works like you have this connection with people and it's more easy, but sometimes it's spending time on the pitch, getting to know the other guy, what he likes, how he likes to run in the channel, how he likes the ball, in behind [or to] come and play link-up."

Despite interest from Newcastle United, the France international opted to join Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal in July, and he says he has made the right decision moving to Merseyside.

"It's just a club to me to keep progressing, keep improving myself. A serious club with big values, great supporters, top stadium," he said.

"So I'm definitely sure it's the right place for me."

Liverpool supporters will hope their forwards find the right connections on Sunday, when they face Man City at the Etihad Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

It is a heavyweight clash Ekitike is relishing, saying: "It's the game you love to play. All the big players on the pitch, a big stadium, a great game of the Premier League.

Image: Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike has settled in well since joining the champions

"It's the kind of game I love to play, l love to prepare. I set my mind to be ready for that day."

Unlike some of Liverpool's summer signings, the 23-year-old appears to have settled in easily at Anfield having contributed six goals and one assist in his 15 matches in all competitions.

"I think if you ask the coach, he will tell you that it's not that good," he said. "But for myself and obviously from where I'm from, it's good, but you know, it's consistency. It's a long season.

"I know they push me hard, so I know they will always tell me that it's not enough and I can do more for the team. And that's what I want."

The champions head to the Etihad having finally got back to winning ways after a poor run had seen them lose four straight league games.

And Ekitike believes the Reds are back on the right path with more to come.

"It's not perfect now, but at least when we go in the game, I can feel that the boys give 100 - even more than 100 - per cent of themselves, just in terms of energy and the pressure we put on the opponents," he said.

"We are a different team to face. So we just have to keep going on that way."

'Right now, Ekitike has to play'

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"Ekitike has to play now. I can totally understand it isn't easy - and this was always my reservation about buying two strikers for that much money. It's very difficult to see a Liverpool team or any team get two strikers on the pitch, unless you're playing three at the back.

"I understand trying to get Isak in the team, although Ekitike was doing well because he's a great player, you've got to get him fit and he's also paid a lot of money for him.

"My mind boggles, going forward, at how this is going to work. But right now Ekitike has got the shirt, is playing really well and it would probably do Isak a little bit of good if he's building up his fitness more in training than in games at the moment."