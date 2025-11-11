Everton vs Arsenal and Leeds vs Crystal Palace Premier League matches moved due to Carabao Cup quarter-final

Arsenal and Crystal Palace have seen their Premier League matches on the weekend before Christmas moved forward a day due to their Carabao Cup quarter-final on December 23.

Arsenal and Palace were due to face away trips on December 21 to Everton and Leeds respectively.

But because of their Carabao Cup quarter-final being scheduled for 48 hours later - they will now both play those fixtures on Saturday December 20 at 8pm, live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal and Palace will meet in their Carabao Cup last eight match, live on Sky Sports, on December 23.

It is being played on a different midweek from the rest of the quarter-finals - which are on the week commencing December 15 - as Palace are involved in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday December 18.

The original schedule was set to see Palace play three times in five days, with Arsenal also facing two games in the space of 48 hours.

However, after both Mikel Arteta and Oliver Glasner both complained about the schedule not respecting player welfare, the Premier League have moved their top-flight fixtures.

A statement from the Premier League said: "Player welfare is a priority for the Premier League, and we have therefore granted requests from Arsenal and Crystal Palace to move their respective fixtures.

"This comes after the scheduling of matches from other competitions around Premier League fixtures without adequate player recovery time. This is also further evidence of the impact the expanded UEFA competitions have on the domestic fixture calendar.

"The League would like to thank Leeds United and Everton for their co-operation in accommodating these changes."

However, Palace will still play twice in three days - as they face a home Conference League game with KuPS on Thursday December 18, then playing Arsenal on December 20.

The game with KuPs is part of the final round of Conference League fixtures - which are all due to be played at the same time.

Last month, Palace boss Glasner called on that European fixture to be moved forward to the Wednesday, with no Champions League or Europa League football that midweek.

However, Sky Sports News understands that request by UEFA has been rejected.

What are Arsenal and Palace's festive fixture lists now?

Arsenal

December 13: Wolves (H), Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

December 20: Everton (A), Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

December 23: Crystal Palace (H), Carabao Cup quarter-final, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

December 27: Brighton (H), Premier League, kick-off 3pm

December 30: Aston Villa (H), Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports

January 3: Bournemouth (A), Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

January 8: Liverpool (H), Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Crystal Palace

December 14: Man City (H), Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

December 18: KuPs (H), UEFA Conference League, kick-off 8pm

December 20: Leeds (A), Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

December 23: Arsenal (A), Carabao Cup quarter-final, kick-off 8pm live on Sky Sports

December 28: Tottenham (H), Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

January 1: Fulham (H), Premier Live, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

January 4: Newcastle (A), Premier League, kick-off 3pm

January 7: Aston Villa (H), Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports