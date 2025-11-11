Ivan Toney transfers news: Premier League clubs enquire about return for striker after Saudi move

A number of Premier League clubs are believed to have started enquiries about bringing Ivan Toney back to England.

The 29-year-old has scored 41 goals in 59 appearances for Al Ahli since joining in a £40m deal from Brentford in the summer of 2024.

Image: Toney has scored 41 goals for Ah Ahli since arriving on Deadline Day of 2024's summer transfer window

The major difficulty with bringing Toney back would be the financials involved. He is on high wages in Saudi Arabia and has a contract which runs until 2028.

But with a lot of striker movement having happened in the summer, centre-forwards are now at a premium and Toney is proven at Premier League level.

His move to Al Ahli in 2024 did not materialise until Deadline Day, with all parties involved waiting to see if a Premier League club would come in, and Victor Osimhen was another part of the jigsaw.

No Premier League side did make a deal in the end - but clubs have continued to monitor his progress in the Middle East, which has remained impressive.

Toney scored 36 goals in 85 appearances in the top-flight for Brentford and broke into the England team during his time in west London.

He last played for Thomas Tuchel in June and is not part of the England squad set to face Serbia and Albania this month, with the World Cup on the horizon.

Toney return could solve England's striker dilemma

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

England have a striker dilemma currently and a January return to the Premier League could put Toney back at the forefront of Tuchel's thinking ahead of the World Cup.

In the latest squad named by the Three Lions boss, Harry Kane is the only recognised striker included.

Jarrod Bowen, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham can operate in the role but there is a gaping hole in the team, primed for a player of Toney's quality to fill in as Kane's understudy.

The England captain is competing across three competitions with Bayern Munich this season. Heading directly from a congested fixture list into a major international tournament will take its toll on the 32-year-old, who will be turning 33 shortly after the World Cup comes to an end.

A return to the top-flight of English football would be beneficial for both parties, not to mention for the club lucky enough to secure his talents, ahead of the tournament.