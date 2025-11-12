World Cup 2026: Thomas Tuchel's England squad dilemmas as Sky Sports writers pick their Three Lions XI

Qualification is secured - now the planning really starts. Thomas Tuchel's first tournament with England is just seven months away, and there is work to do.

The Three Lions secured their spot at the 2026 World Cup with two qualifying games to spare. Those matches are at home to Serbia in November and away to Albania on Sunday.

Tuchel will then have international camps in March and June to decide his best England formula. But what places are still up for grabs?

Sky Sports' football writers have been deciding what team Tuchel should pick - and every writer picked the following six names to start England's opening game:

Jordan Pickford

Marc Guehi

Declan Rice

Bukayo Saka

Jude Bellingham

Harry Kane

Which means that, if England continue in their regular 4-2-3-1 formation under Thomas Tuchel, then the following five positions are up for grabs in the team:

Right-back

Left-back

One centre-back spot

Defensive midfielder

Left winger

Take a look at which XIs our writers picked to start England's first game to see who the contenders are for these positions...

Lewis-Skelly still best bet at left-back

Image: Do you agree with Nick Wright's England XI?

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Reece James would be my pick at right-back, although a strong second half of the season from Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid could change my mind.

John Stones' experience gives him the edge over Ezri Konsa alongside Marc Guehi at centre-back, while Myles Lewis-Skelly remains the best bet at left-back.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett provides insight into how Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly might be able to get into Thomas Tuchel's England squad - and why he might need a move away...

Elliot Anderson's emergence is a huge boost to Thomas Tuchel. The Nottingham Forest midfielder has to start as the No 6, allowing Declan Rice to get up in support of Jude Bellingham, who is still ahead of Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers at No 10.

Anthony Gordon's recent performances for England put him top of the pecking order on the left wing for now. England's wingers will need to excel in and out of possession at next summer's tournament and Gordon can strike the right balance.

O'Reilly frontrunner at left-back

Image: Do you agree with Sam Blitz's England XI?

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

If Reece James is fit, he starts as England's best right-back. Sorry Trent. It's also time to move on from the John Stones-Harry Maguire axis. That belonged to a different era, with Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi doing more than enough to justify their spot.

Nico O'Reilly should be the frontrunner for the left-back position over Djed Spence, who is too error-prone, and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who isn't playing enough.

The battle of the No 10s should be won by Jude Bellingham for aura reasons alone. Cole Palmer has done enough off the bench for England to be a very solid super-sub option, while Morgan Rogers' form under Tuchel means you worry where Eberechi Eze fits in all of this.

That could be left wing, but Anthony Gordon's good form for Newcastle and England puts him ahead of Marcus Rashford for now.

Konsa the reliable right-back choice

Image: Do you agree with Ron Walker's England XI?

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

Six of the England line-up pick themselves for me but of those that don't, Ezri Konsa is a reliable, consistent and fit option at right-back with John Stones the experienced and quality option to partner Marc Guehi in the middle, so long as he is available.

Nico O'Reilly is a wildcard but his performances for Manchester City speak for themselves and there is still time for him to earn pre-tournament caps.

Morgan Rogers has been consistently excellent for England but Jude Bellingham has that X-factor few can match, as we saw during the last Euros.

Marcus Rashford is already the leading assist-maker in LaLiga this season and is flying at Barcelona. He has the tournament experience to edge out Anthony Gordon.

Start both Bellingham and Palmer?

Image: Do you agree with Lewis Jones' England XI?

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

The left-back issue for Thomas Tuchel could be solved by playing Marc Guehi as the left-sided defender. He's someone who is comfortable on that side of the pitch and it would allow Tuchel to be flexible in moving the right-back into a hybrid midfield role when in possession.

Also, Harry Maguire has never let England down and is someone who grows when wearing the Three Lions shirt - his experience and threat from set-pieces remains underrated.

Tuchel can solve a huge selection headache of the Jude Bellingham-Cole Palmer conundrum by simply picking them both and rotate one of them off the left.

It's likely England's first game will be a very winnable one where having both Bellingham and Palmer roaming against a low block would be beneficial. Maybe as the tournament progresses a need for balance on that side would need to be prioritised.

Wharton over Anderson?

Image: Do you agree with Zinny Boswell's England XI?

Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

Hopefully Thomas Tuchel won't succumb to the pressure of fitting every star into his England team. Balance is crucial and that's why Adam Wharton goes into my team over Elliot Anderson.

The Crystal Palace midfielder has a unique skillset at the base of midfield. Jude Bellingham is currently ahead of Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers in my thinking, but it shouldn't matter too much which of those three plays as long as it is as the No 10.

Full-back is the area of the team I feel least bullish on. If Myles Lewis-Skelly can get a run in the Arsenal team and replicate his form of last year he is a shoo-in for me at left-back.

Rashford could fix left-wing issues

Image: Do you agree with David Richardson's England XI?

Sky Sports' David Richardson:

Marcus Rashford can solve England's troublesome left-wing position once and for all now that he has been released from the shackles of Manchester United.

The 28-year-old was left out of Euro 2024, the first tournament he had missed having been part of the previous four, but has rediscovered his form at Barcelona and offers plenty of experience at international level.

Anthony Gordon's fearless dribbling should be used late in games to run at tired legs off the left with Eberechi Eze and Phil Foden exclusively back-ups for Jude Bellingham in the No 10 role.

Rice's role affects midfield partner

Image: Do you agree with Laura Hunter's England XI?

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

England are painfully short of reliable centre-backs but the best pairing has got to be John Stones and Marc Guehi. I'd call the left-back conundrum less of an issue and more of an opportunity. Rotating between Myles Lewis-Skelly, as first pick, and Nico O'Reilly - two of the best young full-backs in the Premier League - can hardly be considered a problem.

The biggest call is in midfield and who partners Declan Rice. Rice's specific role plays a key part in the thinking. If Thomas Tuchel is asking the Arsenal midfielder to sit, I would be happy to play Adam Wharton, but if Rice is to be offered the chance to advance I'd prefer the physicality of Elliot Anderson as cover.

Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer are interchangeable at No 10 - another nice headache to have. And I'd like to see Marcus Rashford given a go from the left if he continues to flourish in Spain.