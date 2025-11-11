Myles Lewis-Skelly: Arsenal defender being monitored by Premier League clubs as Thomas Tuchel sends World Cup warning

England manager Thomas Tuchel has told Myles Lewis-Skelly he needs more game time if he is to make it into the World Cup squad as Premier League clubs monitor his situation at Arsenal.

Lewis-Skelly was omitted from the group to face Serbia and Albania, with Tuchel stating that, while he is a great character and a valuable member of the squad, "it is not enough to just be a good tourist".

The 19-year-old has played only 87 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, seemingly losing his place as Arsenal's first-choice left-back to Riccardo Calafiori.

Lewis-Skelly also faces competition from summer signing Piero Hincapie, who was preferred at left-back in Arsenal's recent Champions League victory over Slavia Prague.

A number of Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation around Lewis-Skelly given he has only made seven substitute appearances in the competition this term.

But Arsenal are not looking to sell any players in the January transfer window as they compete for four major trophies - and Lewis-Skelly recently signed a new five-year contract.

There are no pressing financial constraints for Arsenal either, but if they were to sell, Lewis-Skelly would represent 100 per cent profit in terms of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), because he has come through the club's academy.

Lewis-Skelly was one of the breakthrough stars of last season, starting regularly for Arsenal in the second half of the campaign and scoring on his England debut against Albania in March.

Image: Myles Lewis-Skelly's has only started in Arsenal's Champions League and Carabao Cup matches this season

He has gone on to win a further five caps for the national side, starting five of their last eight games, but Tuchel favoured Nico O'Reilly for his latest squad after his impressive performances at left-back for Manchester City.

"Myles was a very good team-mate and played for us in the last camp in the World Cup qualifier in Riga, so was Ruben Loftus-Cheek, so was Morgan Gibbs-White," said Tuchel following the squad announcement.

"But I said last time there is a component to it and that is about competition and performance and the door is always open for guys who perform on a high level regularly.

"Myles, Ruben and Morgan got out-performed by O'Reilly, Alex Scott and Jude Bellingham in their positions.

"Myles simply needs more starts, more minutes.

"Now came a time when O'Reilly had so many starts in that position, so he is slightly ahead for this camp."