Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal captain reveals 2026 World Cup will be his final major international tournament before retiring

Cristiano Ronaldo says next summer's World Cup will be his last major tournament before he retires.

The 40-year-old forward - who has won five Ballon d'Or trophies - also says he will stop playing in the next one or two years.

Ronaldo has admitted though that he wants to score 1,000 goals before he retires - he is currently on 953.

Portugal will qualify for the World Cup if they beat the Republic of Ireland on Thursday. Next summer's tournament would be his record sixth and final World Cup.

Asked at the Tourise World Tourism Summit when he would retire, he said: "When I mean soon, it's: I'm going back in the days and tell you - I'm really enjoying the moment right now.

"As you know in football when you reach some age you count the months very quick. So, the moment is good.

"As I tell you before I feel very good in this moment, I score goals I still feel quick and sharp, I'm enjoying my game in the national team and Al Nassr, but of course, let's be honest when I mean soon it's probably one, two years [where] I'll still be at the game."

When asked if this will be his last major international tournament, Ronaldo replied: "Definitely, yes."

That then puts a major doubt on whether Ronaldo will still be playing by the 2028 European Championships which are set to be held in the UK and Ireland.

Ronaldo says Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim cannot work miracles at Old Trafford and has revealed the sadness he feels for his former club.

It has been a turbulent year for the Portuguese coach as United recorded their worst Premier League finish last season in 15th, as well as ending the campaign trophyless, having lost the Europa League final and therefore missing out on Europe for this season.

While United have shown positive signs recently, Ronaldo still has reservations over the club's current situation.

"He's [Amorim] doing his best," said Ronaldo, speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

"What are you gonna do? Miracles? Miracles are impossible. We say in Portugal, miracles are only in Fatima.

"You're not gonna do miracles. Even the players. Manchester United have good players, but then some of them don't have the mind, what is Manchester United."

Ronaldo, who turns 41 in February, also revealed he is planning to retire "soon" and predicts he "probably will cry" when the time comes.

The Al Nassr and Portugal forward has scored 952 goals in his career so far and is targeting 1,000 goals before he hangs up his boots.

Asked when he might consider retiring, Ronaldo replied: "Soon. But I think I will be prepared.

"It will be tough, of course. I probably will cry, yes... I'm an open person. It will be very, very difficult, yes.

"But, I have prepared my future since [the age of] 25, 26, 27 years old. I think I will be capable to support that pressure."