Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd great says Ruben Amorim cannot work miracles and admits Old Trafford sadness

Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim cannot work miracles at Old Trafford and has revealed the sadness he feels for his former club.

Amorim managed to steer his United side to three wins in a row for the first time since taking over at Old Trafford before Saturday's 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest marked his one-year anniversary at the club.

It has been a turbulent year for the Portuguese coach as Manchester United recorded their worst Premier League finish last season in 14th, as well as ending the campaign trophyless, having lost the Europa League final and therefore missing out on Europe for this season.

While United have shown positive signs recently, Ronaldo still has reservations over the club's current situation.

"He's [Amorim] doing his best," said Ronaldo, speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

"What are you gonna do? Miracles? Miracles are impossible. We say in Portugal, miracles are only in Fatima.

"You're not gonna do miracles. Even the players. Manchester United have good players, but then some of them don't have the mind, what is Manchester United."

The Al Nassr forward was speaking to Morgan three years on from his bombshell interview that ultimately brought his second spell at Old Trafford to a sour end. In 2022, Ronaldo infamously criticised the club's hierarchy, then head coach Erik ten Hag and slammed the club's facilities, leading to his transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

Despite his public views on United, Ronaldo said he maintains his love for the club he represented 346 times over his two spells, scoring 145 goals. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner suggests the club must still find a working structure.

"I'm sad, because the club is one of the most important clubs in the world - and a club that I still have in my heart - because of the obvious reasons you have to follow with intelligent people, smart people, to create a base for the future as Manchester United.

"So many years ago, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, [David] Beckham, they became big players, but they had youth.

"So Manchester United right now, they don't have a structure. I hope that changes in the present-future, because the potential of the club is amazing. It's one of the most important clubs of the century."

Ronaldo first signed for United in 2003, teeing up a legendary career that would see him win his first Ballon d'Or and first of five Champions Leagues while at Old Trafford.

The now-40-year-old would also win three league titles at United before completing a then-world-record transfer to Real Madrid in 2009. The Portugal captain returned in dramatic fashion in 2021 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but, despite his 27 goals in 54 games upon his return, his comeback is largely viewed as being unsuccessful.

Asked if he still keeps up with United's results and whether they bring him sadness, Ronaldo said: "Of course, because I was a player there. So many, many years ago, I won the Champions League there.

"I win the Golden Ball. I won like 12, 13, 14 titles there. So, as I say, and I repeat, Manchester United are still in my heart; I love that club.

"But we have all to be honest and look for ourselves and say, listen, they are not on a good path, so they need to change. And it's not only about the coach and players, in my opinion."

Ronaldo planning to retire 'soon'

Ronaldo, who turns 41 in February, also revealed he is planning to retire "soon" and predicts he "probably will cry" when the time comes.

The Al Nassr and Portugal forward has scored 952 goals in his career so far and is targeting 1,000 goals before he hangs up his boots.

Asked when he might consider retiring, Ronaldo replied: "Soon. But I think I will be prepared.

"It will be tough, of course. I probably will cry, yes... I'm an open person. It will be very, very difficult, yes.

"But, I have prepared my future since [the age of] 25, 26, 27 years old. I think I will be capable to support that pressure."

Neville: Man Utd's ageing spine should be doing a lot better

Gary Neville believes Manchester United's experienced players "should be doing a lot better" to help carry Amorim's side.

Speaking on The Overlap and Betfair's Stick to Cricket, Neville said: "I think your spine of a football team is critical. When I first came into Man Utd, our spine was [Peter] Schmeichel, [Steve] Bruce, [Gary] Pallister, [Roy] Keane and [Eric] Cantona and so we were all scattered around it.

"I think [Harry] Maguire and [Matthijs] De Ligt should be doing a lot better than they are. You look at the experience that those two have got.

"De Ligt's played a mountain of games at the highest level. Harry's played so many times for England. You've got the midfield, Casemiro and Bruno [Fernandes] have got massive experience.

"Up front, they haven't got the experience. But to me, that spine of Bruno, Casemiro, Maguire and De Ligt is ageing, but should be doing a lot better at holding it all together than they do.

"That's why I think Liverpool are good because they've got Alisson, Van Dijk, they've got Mac Allister and Gravenberch in midfield and then they've got obviously the centre-forwards that they've got."