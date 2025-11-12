England: Thomas Tuchel says Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden cannot play in the same team

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden cannot play in the same England team together, says Thomas Tuchel.

The England head coach made the striking statement to TalkSport after earlier saying in a press conference he would only pick players in their best position and not change his formation or system just to get star names onto the pitch.

Tuchel also said he would not take five No 10s to the World Cup. England have an abundance of talent in that position but the indication is he will make the tough call to leave out one or more of Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, Foden, Cole Palmer and Eberechi Eze.

"At the moment, if we keep the structure, they cannot play," said Tuchel about Kane, Bellingham and Foden as a trio.

"They can, but not in the structure, not for the balance that we developed. Not for the structure that also comes with wingers who are like specialists in their positions.

"At the moment, we play with a No 6, a No 8, a No 10 and a No 9.

"There is a lot of congruence, especially in the No 10 position, if you think about Phil can play there, you think about Jude, you think about Morgan Rogers, who played fantastic for us in this position. You have Cole Palmer, you have Morgan Gibbs-White, so there is a lot of players and there is the chance that we will not take everyone.

"Not because we don't like [them], not because they don't individually deserve it, but we will always do what's best for the team.

"We will always do what's best for winning, we will always do what's best for balance and we will try to keep the clarity, even if it means that we have to take tough decisions.

"We take tough decisions in any camp and this will not change when we go to a tournament."

When asked about Foden, Tuchel noted that the Manchester City star's adaptability could count in his favour.

"If you're a unique player, you can play both positions - I think he can play the No 9, he can play the No 10, it gives him an advantage to compete for both positions.

"For Man City he plays almost like a No 8/10, so maybe during the next months we consider him as a No 8.

"But again, I see a very low percentage that we take five No 10s into a tournament. I don't see how this will help."

Speaking earlier on Wednesday, Tuchel said his best players will have to battle to play in their best positions and that he will not alter England's set-up just to accommodate star names.

Bellingham and Foden have made high-profile returns to the England squad for November's World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania but face competition for game time from players who have helped the Three Lions already secure their spot at next summer's tournament.

Rogers is one of the players to have seized their opportunity in the absence of Bellingham and Foden, shining in the coveted No 10 role in recent internationals.

At Tuchel's press conference ahead of Thursday's game with Serbia, he was asked whether Rogers and Bellingham could play in the same team.

"I don't know. I guess so, but not both in the same position obviously," said Tuchel.

"Rather than finding the best players a position to just have them on the field, it's maybe better to put everyone in their best positions and have a competition.

"At the moment the competition is between the two of them. They're friends so it can be a friendly competition. They don't have to be enemies and hate each other. They fight at the moment for the same position.

"Can they play together? Yes, but in a different structure then maybe, and the moment is not the moment to change our structure."

Tuchel said he was happy with how Bellingham and Foden have reintegrated into the group after not being selected for recent camps but says he expects them to now contribute to a high-performing squad who have thrived while they've been away.

Bellingham has not played for England since June, while Foden had not been selected since March. They rejoin a national team that has won the last four games without them by an aggregate score of 15-0.

"I expect what they showed - be straight away part of the group," said Tuchel. "Why should it be awkward for them?

"We were driving the levels and driving the thing without them. We'd do it missing any other player. We're obliged to drive our own campaign, our own standards and build what we can build.

"Now they're back and it is their responsibility to contribute to all this and this is what they're doing.

"It's at the moment easy for them because the group is strong, the standards are clear and you can fit in seamlessly. This counts also for newcomers like Alex Scott."

Tuchel: Guehi could play for England this week

Thomas Tuchel says Marc Guehi could feature for England against Albania on Sunday while there are no plans to manage Elliot Anderson's minutes.

Guehi suffered a foot injury last week that left him unable to walk and forced him to miss Crystal Palace's 0-0 draw with Brighton.

The centre-back still reported for England duty and has now stopped using crutches.

Tuchel said: "With Marc it's very painful but there is no structural damage. It's all about the pain.

"There's a possibility from one day to the other there is significant improvement. We're working realistically towards the second game.

"If he's not in training on Friday and able to train with us on Saturday then we will not make him travel with us and he gets rest and treatment and can stay in London.

"It's nice he wants to stay with us and we wanted him to stay close. He's one of the leaders, an important member of the team, an important glue between many players. It's nice to see he tries everything to be included in the second match."

Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson was rested for their Europa League fixture against Sturm Graz last week before playing the full match in their 3-1 win over Leeds.

Tuchel confirmed Anderson "feels no pain" and stressed his importance in the squad.

"At the moment he's a key player for us," said Tuchel. "He's at the moment one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and that's why he's with us. He has to keep going.

"He's a very complete, mobile central midfielder but it's still a long career for him, a long way for him, there are no guarantees and for sure not publicly for the World Cup.

"It doesn't help in November to give predictions and guarantees. It's about competition, it's elite football. Elliot at the moment is an elite football player, he fulfils his role in the best way possible and we're very happy with him."