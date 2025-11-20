Estevao: Chelsea's teenage sensation on passing his driving test, Thiago Silva's influence and why there is even more to come

The confidence to take on defenders and the quick adaptation to the Premier League makes it easy to forget about Estevao's young age.

Until you hear about one of his latest challenges - passing his driving test.

To get his licence, the 18-year-old needed the approval of one of the biggest names in management - Carlo Ancelotti.

"When we were in Sao Paulo with Brazil's national team (in June), things were very hectic, I only had a little time there before moving here (to England)," he tells Sky Sports during an exclusive interview.

"They gave me a certain time to go for the driving test and that's when we spoke with Ancelotti to see if he would let me go to get my licence. After that, Ancelotti was waiting at the door for me to see if I passed or not!

"I was like: 'Mister, passei, passei! (Sir, I passed, I passed!) Then, at lunchtime, he said: 'Stop everyone, I have some news to tell you - Estevao passed his driving test!' Everyone was laughing so much, it was so funny!"

But Estevao is not your regular teenager - and he's been proving that since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

His electric football quickly won over Chelsea fans, who were excited by the player who is seen in Brazil as the biggest talent to emerge since Vinicius Junior. The move to England came with the blessing of former Blue Thiago Silva.

"We had a brief conversation, he came and spoke to me and asked if I would like to sign for the club, that the club had an incredible structure," Estevao says.

"I was really happy because Thiago Silva is an idol of this club, it was an incredible opportunity.

"For the rest of that year, I was anticipating it. I watched a lot of Chelsea games so I could see who I would be working with here, and thanks to God it's all going well. I'm very happy with life right now and it's been incredible.

"I think it's the confidence that the manager, the players and the coaching staff give me. And the motivation from all of them helped me to loosen up faster, made me feel at home here and more comfortable to be able to do my dribbles, to have confidence to make the plays.

"I don't feel like I've adapted 100 per cent but it's been better than I thought."

His quick adaptation is also down to the attention he's had to deal with since he was a kid. Estevao was only 10 when he signed his first sponsorship contract with Nike.

His debut as a professional came at the age of 16 for Palmeiras and he quickly became a protagonist for the team, having to deal with the demands and the pressure of one of the strongest sides in the Brazilian top flight.

"I think it helps you mature more quickly. Since I was little, I always knew how to deal with those things well, with the spotlight, with the criticism and the praise.

"It's thanks to my family, who have always helped me. They've always been there for me, they know what I am like, they know I have my ways of dealing with things."

Estevao's family faced their share of struggles. When he was offered his first chance to play for Cruzeiro's academy, they moved from their hometown with just enough money to cover the first month of rent.

Not so long ago, the young talent was playing football barefoot in the streets of Franca, a smaller city in the state of Sao Paulo. His dad is a pastor in the church he opened in Estevao's hometown, which also includes a social project that aims to help 3,000 children in need.

In his interviews he always mentions God as religion is a big part of his life. Even his farewell party before moving to Chelsea was hosted at his father's church.

"God is everything to me. For my life, for my family," he says.

"Now we can help many people, which I believe is also part of God's plan for my life. It's a bit difficult for my father to have a church over there in Brazil, while here, he goes back and forth. But I believe it's for a greater purpose."

Estevao has a broad smile and a shy personality. It's very different from the exuberance we see on the pitch from time to time. In a Champions League match against Ajax, after scoring a penalty, he risked an overhead kick that got Chelsea fans off their seats.

"Sometimes I don't even know how I do it," he says. "I just do it naturally, like the bicycle kick in the Champions League - I saw the ball and I couldn't think about anything else. It's instinctive, I don't know how to explain it. It's so natural for me."

There is instinct, talent and there is also dedication. Since his arrival, Estevao has been doing extra work at the gym and spends most of his time at the club, where he also takes English lessons.

He has fit into the squad quickly and has been flourishing under his managers - Enzo Maresca at Chelsea and Ancelotti with Brazil.

"They are incredible people and incredible coaches," says Estevao. "Ancelotti told me that he trained Maresca (at Juventus) as well, so that's amazing. They're both Italian as well!

"As for Maresca, he's an incredible person, an amazing human being that tries to bring out the best in me."

Between scoring against Liverpool and playing Champions League football, Estevao is also still getting the hang of driving in the UK - and trying to get used to the cold weather.

With so much happening in the past few months, it is easy - even for him - to forget about his own age.

"Sometimes even the guys here say, 'There's no way you're 18?!' And even myself when I'm in my room playing video games, I'm like, 'I'm only 18'. I don't even know how to explain it.

"Sometimes we give up a lot of things in our childhood. As kids we had to give other things up, to pursue our dreams. And, of course, now it's been worth it."