Chelsea vs Barcelona; UEFA Champions League

Chelsea vs Barcelona. UEFA Champions League.

Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea 3

  • J Koundé (27th minute own goal)
  • Estêvão (55th minute)
  • L Delap (73rd minute)

Barcelona 0

  • R Araújo (sent off 44th minute)

Chelsea 3-0 Barcelona: Estevao outshines Lamine Yamal in dominant Champions League win

Report as Chelsea pass first of two huge tests with flying colours and underline their credentials as contenders ahead of Sunday's huge game against Premier League leaders Arsenal, live on Sky; Liam Delap and Estevao scored in second half after Jules Kounde's own goal gave Chelsea lead

Zinny Boswell

@ZinnyBoswell

Tuesday 25 November 2025 23:25, UK

Estevao of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5 match between Chelse
Image: Chelsea's Brazilian teenager Estevao stole the show with a magnificent goal

Estevao outshone Lamine Yamal by scoring a stunning second-half goal in a dominant 3-0 win for Chelsea over 10-man Barcelona that takes them into the Champions League top eight.

In the first meeting between the two best 18-year-olds in world football, it was Chelsea's Brazilian sensation that stole the show, thundering an effort into the roof of the net for his side's second after beating Pau Cubarsi, on a disappointing night for Yamal.

Marc Cucurella, the player of the match, did a job on his Spain team-mate, locking down Barcelona's biggest threat in perhaps his greatest performance in blue, as Chelsea became the first side to stop the Spanish champions from scoring in 53 games.

Estevao in esteemed company

Chelsea's Estevao (18y 215d) has become the third teenager to score in each of his first three Champions League starts after Kylian Mbappé (18y 113d) and Erling Haaland (19y 107d).

Chelsea led deservedly through Jules Kounde's unfortunate first-half own goal after Pedro Neto's strike ricocheted off him and, once Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo was sent off just before the break for a second booking, only one side was going to win.

Substitute Liam Delap added Chelsea's third - his first goal since the Club World Cup - after a VAR review overturned the decision to rule it out for offside. That was the first to go in Chelsea's favour, having seen three chalked off beforehand.

Liam Delap of Chelsea scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5 match between Chelsea FC and FC
Image: Liam Delap came off the bench to score his first goal since the Club World Cup

Enzo Maresca made the bold decision to start without a recognised striker, Neto playing as the false nine with Joao Pedro dropped, and it paid off handsomely with Chelsea bossing the Spanish champions to move fifth in the Champions League standings.

It sets Chelsea up perfectly ahead of a huge game against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, and underlines their credentials as contenders for major honours this season.

Player ratings:

Chelsea: Sanchez (6), Gusto (6), Chalobah (7), Fofana (7), Cucurella (9), James (7), Caicedo (8), Fernandez (8), Pedro Neto (8), Estevao (9), Garnacho (7).

Subs: Andrey Santos (7), Delap (7), Gittens (5), Acheampong (5), George (5).

Barcelona: J. Garcia (5) Kounde (4), Araujo (3), Cubarsi (4) Balde (4), E. Garcia (4) De Jong (5) Fermin (5), Yamal (5), Lewandowski (4), Ferran (3).

Subs: Rashford (5), Raphinha (5), Chirstensen (5), Olmo (5), Martin (5).

Player of the Match: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).

Maresca: Estevao and Yamal the next Messi and Ronaldo

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca to BeIN Sports on Estevao:

"The goal was very good. As Raphinha said, probably in the next 10, 15 years, Estevao and Lamine Yamal are probably both going to be the next Messi and Ronaldo.

"But for both, they are 18. They need to enjoy, try to improve every day. This the most important thing for them."

Estevao: Most special moment in my career

Chelsea's Estevao to Amazon Prime:

"I don't really have any words to sum up how I am feeling right now. It really was the perfect night. I am just grateful to God for making everything happen for me. Onwards and upwards from here.

"It was all very quick for me [for my goal]. It happened before I knew it. I just found some space and wiggled my way through and scored the goal. It was such a special moment for me in my career and I hope to score many more.

"Yes, it was definitely the most special moment in my career. I hope I keep scoring more and more for many years."

Cucurella: Estevao catching up with Yamal quickly

Chelsea player of the match Marc Cucurella to Amazon Prime:

"The main difference is that Estevao maybe arrived now to Europe and [he is] maybe a few years back to Lamine [Yamal]. But he showed today that he has a lot of personality and he has good quality."

Asked if Estevao is catching up quickly to Yamal: "Yeah. He's a special guy. We have good people in the dressing room, so hopefully we can help him."

On his performance: "I feel very proud. [My journey] was never easy. The football career always has ups and downs. The most important thing is consistency. Always try to improve, to work hard.

"After these moments, everything always makes sense. We sacrifice a lot of things. When you are young, you need to have a more mature life. You can do all the things that people are doing.

"But I think after these moments, after these performances, everything makes sense."

Story of the match in stats...

