England Women squad: Freya Godfrey handed first Lionesses call-up as Lauren Hemp and Grace Clinton return

Freya Godfrey has been called up for the England Women's squad for the first time after Sarina Wiegman named her Lionesses squad for friendlies against China and Ghana.

London City Lionesses forward Godfrey netted her first two goals of the season against Tottenham earlier this month and is in the senior squad for the first time after being a regular for the Under-23s national side.

There are returns to the England squad for Man City duo Lauren Hemp and Grace Clinton after injury - but Lauren James and Jess Carter have not been selected to monitor their fitness.

James is just returning from injury so will stay with Chelsea during the international break, while Carter has been given some time off after the end of the NWSL season.

Michelle Agyemang, Alex Greenwood, Hannah Hampton and Leah Williamson are all missing with injury.

In terms of the goalkeeper position, Sophie Baggaley has been named as the goalkeeper option to compete with Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse. All three goalkeepers have just one Lionesses cap between them.

Anouk Denton, Grace Fisk, Taylor Hinds and Lucia Kendall all remain with the Lionesses after getting call-ups in the October camp.

Important camp for Clinton

Image: Grace Clinton has been suffering with injury since the start of this season

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Sarina Wiegman has always said that you have to be playing at the highest level of club football to be selected for her squad. Freya Godfrey has made that step up this season with London City Lionesses and has been rewarded. The boss has stuck to her word.

Aston Villa midfielder Lucia Kendall is also one to keep an eye on. This isn't her first call up but she's got a good chance of adding to her one cap. She's an explosive young talent with bags of potential, who has stood out as 'one for the future' since her academy days at Southampton.

England fans will also be delighted to see Lauren Hemp return to the fold, while Grace Clinton also gets another chance to state her case after returning from injury. Her stop-start beginning to life at Manchester City hasn't helped momentum, but she can't afford to get overtaken by too many in the Lionesses pecking order.

I'm still of the opinion Clinton can and will be a starter for England at future tournaments - she needs a good run of game time to reestablish herself.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Sophie Baggaley (Brighton), Khiara Keating (Man City), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Anouk Denton (West Ham), Grace Fisk (Liverpool), Taylor Hinds (Arsenal), Maya Le Tissier (Man Utd), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Blinkilde Brown (Man City), Grace Clinton (Man City), Missy Bo Kearns (Aston Villa), Lucia Kendall (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Man Utd), Keira Walsh (Chelsea)

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Freya Godfrey (London City Lionesses), Lauren Hemp (Man City), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Jess Park (Man Utd), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

