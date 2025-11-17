Arsenal's creative issues analysed and Manchester City move full steam ahead in Women's Super League title hunt

Sky Sports columnist Laura Hunter analyses the big talking points from the latest Women's Super League matches, bringing you closer to the key stories at the heart of the women's game.

Do Arsenal have a creativity problem?

The fixture calendar was kind to Manchester City over the weekend. They had the opportunity to stamp their authority first with victory in the derby, taking care of business with a 3-0 win, and that is important in a battle of such fine margins. Do not underestimate the value of positional pressure in a title race.

Chelsea don't tend to like to follow, such is their preset to lead. Arsenal are more acquainted with chasing in recent years but their slow start has surely already put the Women's Super League title beyond them. And it's only November.

No previous winner has ever gone on to become champion having conceded the number of points the Gunners have already dropped (11). It's their worst start to a WSL campaign since 2014.

So, what is going wrong? A simplified answer will tell you that Arsenal have lost their creative edge. They came flying out of the traps in September, scoring nine goals across their opening two games. They actually remain the league's top scorers in 2025 with 60 goals from 21 games. But they have since become too one-dimensional, predictable even.

Renee Slegers' brand of intricate, methodical football only works if it's backed up by consistent end product. Their conversion rate (12.59 per cent) has dropped below Everton's this season, who are 10th.

Image: Do Arsenal have creativity issues?

Arsenal are arriving in the final third, with more touches in the opposition box than any other side (360), but the patient, sometimes slow, manner of their build-up phase allows opposition sides the time to get set in a defensive structure.

"Arsenal don't move into the final third quickly enough," Sky Sports' Rachel Corsie said on Sunday after a lifeless draw with Spurs. "Alessia Russo and Stina Blackstenius are doing the same thing. That's easy to defend. The deliveries aren't dangerous or dynamic enough."

Slegers' side have the lowest forward pass percentage (33.5) of any in the division. That approach is deliberate. But it means having to work harder to break down organised defensive banks, a tactic used expertly by Spurs on Sunday.

"Tottenham were set up to draw," reflected Sky Sports' Izzy Christiansen. "They didn't show any intent to win the game, they were quite reserved. I say that in a positive sense. From Arsenal's perspective they were completely nullified".

The problem with being so wedded to a particular style is often a lack of plan B. At various points of this season Slegers' substitutes have changed games and rescued points - the best ratio of goal contributions (10) via subs of any side. But relying on game-changing impact from the bench every week comes with obvious risk.

Comparing last season's 3-0 win at Spurs to this year's stalemate via heat maps, there is an obvious disassociation between the action areas they are choosing to play in. It took just under 64 seconds for Arsenal to take the lead 12 months ago, with a much more balanced, clinical performance. This latest meeting was far more lopsided. The disconnect is visually clear.

Image: Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Spurs revealed a clear disconnect between units

Slegers conceded post-match that it is "hard at the moment". And it'll only get harder if they continue to fall further behind the competing pack.

Man City's moment to seize control

As Arsenal and Chelsea - who have failed to win back-to-back league games for the first time since January 2022 - stumble, Man City continue to go from strength to strength. Under Andree Jeglertz, they have developed a knack for exposing specific opposition weaknesses. Devil in the detail.

Manchester United have conceded the fifth-highest xG of any side to corner kicks this season. What does Jeglertz do? Puts maximum emphasis on winning set-plays and getting first contact on the deliveries. City generated six first-half corners at the Etihad, and scored the opener via Bunny Shaw's knockdown for Rebecca Knaak. A routine clearly rehearsed in the week.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Women's Super League clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Broadly, United don't concede many, but timing here is key. When are they most vulnerable? Marc Skinner's side have now conceded more goals in the period before half-time (31-45 minutes) than in any other phase of the game, the exact time City struck their killer blow with goals two and three. The game was over before the break.

City's eighth league win in a row is a reminder of their collective might. The blend of personnel and profiles is one of their biggest strengths. They have a nice mix of technicians and tacklers in midfield, Yui Hasegawa and Laura Blindkilde-Brown proving a perfect partnership. They have a spread of goals, with each of the three units contributing to the scoreline on Saturday.

And they are no longer shackled by the need to pass opposition teams into oblivion. They were unafraid to concede more possession to their rivals with such conviction at the top end. "We have so many different ways of attacking: crosses, central plays, set-pieces,"Jeglertz reflected. "We have qualities in every position. We've arrived in this state quicker than I hoped for."

Consistency is now their greatest challenge. Clearly the absence of European competition helps in this aspect, with the three teams engaged in Champions League games midweek all dropping points. That of course cannot be City's concern. If competitors continue to falter, their only duty is to make sure they are positioned to profit.

Ones to watch: Nagano and Olsson

Liverpool are rock bottom of the league thanks to West Ham's first win of the season. But there is hope for Gareth Taylor's side yet. Very few teams are able to restrict Chelsea in the way they did during Sunday's 1-1 draw.

Fuka Nagano is showing a wonderful command of midfield and is integral to Liverpool's style shift under Taylor, while Beata Olsson has proved they can score goals, netting in three consecutive weeks. They are building towards something recognisable, but now need results to back up their collective improvement.

Image: Fuka Nagano's combativeness is standing Liverpool in good stead for future improvement

