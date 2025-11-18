Scotland secure World Cup qualification: Steve Clarke 'couldn't be happier' as 27-year wait ends on dramatic night

"We're going to a World Cup. Not bad."

Steve Clarke cracked more than a slight smile as the reality of what his Scotland side had achieved on an epic night at Hampden Park started to sink in after a dramatic 4-2 win over 10-man Denmark.

The World Cup had been a step too far for six managers since Craig Brown led the nation to France in 1998.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland fans go into delirium as two late goals against Denmark seal their place at the 2026 World Cup

"I said at the start of the campaign I felt the pressure of the nation to try and get to the World Cup, so immediately that falls off your shoulders and you feel a little bit better," he said.

"What a fantastic group of players, they never give up.

"I've said it for a long time now about how good they are and how determined they are to be good for their country.

"They showed that tonight, I couldn't be happier for my players, I couldn't be happier, it's fantastic, it feels great.

"Every single one of them gave what they had, gave what they could give.

"We're going to the World Cup. Not bad."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottish fans went wild at fan parks as Scott McTominay's stunning overhead kick gave Scotland an early lead against Denmark in their World Cup Qualifier

Scott McTominay scored a sensational overhead kick early on, while substitute Kieran Tierney curled in a brilliant finish from outside the box to edge the Scots 3-2 in front in stoppage time.

Kenny McLean then sealed a famous Scottish triumph when he lobbed Kasper Schmeichel from the halfway line with the last kick of the game.

For Clarke it eased some pain after failing to reach the last World Cup.

"When we lost to Ukraine, I spoke at length. It was one of my longest speeches before the game or one of my longer chats with the players," he added.

"And we spoke at length about the journey, so Serbia, we talked it through, how we did it, and how we felt.

Image: Scotland have qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1998

"I drew a big sad face on the board and said how we spoke about Ukraine how we felt.

"And obviously, getting to Euro 2024 was a high.

"We spoke about the journey a little bit and I told them to remember how we felt after Ukraine and to bottle that feeling.

"I remember at the time when I spoke, you have to remember how bad you feel and make sure that next time you get to that stage, you get over the line.

"Now the campaign's been up and down.

"But we ended up with the most points. They made the group, made a liar of me because I told them at the start of the campaign, you'll need 14 points to qualify. We only needed 13, brilliant."

Robertson: One of the greatest nights of our lives

Image: Andy Robertson won his 90th cap as Scotland secured World Cup qualification

Andy Robertson to BBC Sport:

"The manager's speech before the game in the hotel was unbelievable. He went through the big moments we've had.

"Serbia was one of the best nights of my life when the world was in a strange place. Ukraine was one of the toughest, getting beat here, and qualifying for the Euros. He said, 'Let's make it another one'.

"He went into a little bit about his life and the lads were quite emotional. To do it for him, all the staff, all our families, it will go down as one of the greatest nights of our lives."

Robertson: Jota is smiling over me tonight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland captain Andy Robertson remembers Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota on the night he helped Scotland qualify for their first World Cup in 28 years

Andy Robertson to BBC Sport:

"We certainly put the country through it, but I'm sure it will be worth it. We're going to the World Cup!

"I knew the age I'm at this would be my last chance to get to the World Cup.

"I couldn't get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today. We spoke so much together about the World Cup. When he missed out in Qatar through injury and I missed out when Scotland never went.

"We always discussed what it would be like going to this World Cup. I know he'll be somewhere smiling over me tonight."

McGinn: Gaffer's team talk was exceptional

Image: Scott McTominay leads Scotland's celebrations at the full-time whistle of their sensational victory over Denmark

Scotland's John McGinn to BBC Sport:

"The gaffer's team talk was exceptional before we left the hotel. What we've been through together has been outstanding.

"It is a privilege every time we meet up. It is just humble guys wanting to do well for our country. We left everything out there. We're going to a World Cup. I just can't believe it!

"I thought we were pretty rubbish to be honest, but who cares?! Denmark, even with 10 men, they moved the ball about better and looked more assured.

"We've got a lot of trauma as a Scotland team, [taken] a lot of hits. But to get over the line is an amazing feeling."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Back Pages Tonight discuss Scotland's incredible 4-2 win over Denmark that sent them to the 2026 World Cup

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place in Washington on Friday December 5.

President Trump will join FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the John F Kennedy Center - a performing arts venue where Trump is chairman - to decide the group stage fixtures.

Announcing the draw venue at the White House in August, Trump said the World Cup was "the biggest event in sports", while Infantino declared the 104 matches would be like "104 Super Bowls".

The draw will take place from 12pm local time (5pm UK time).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Shanley gives his thoughts after Scotland's epic victory over Denmark to reach the World Cup

The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup takes place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

It will be the 23rd edition of the tournament.